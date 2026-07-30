Alonso is only contracted at Aston Martin until the end of 2026

Aston Martin F1 team principal and design genius Adrian Newey has opened up on the impact that Fernando Alonso's departure would have on the team.

Alonso is currently contracted at Aston Martin until the end of this current season, and is yet to decide whether or not to stick around for 2027 as well, given the team's lowly form.

Aston Martin are currently attempting to get themselves back into the midfield having had a disastrous start to the season, picking up just one point from the opening 11 grands prix of the campaign.

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Two-time world champion Alonso is now 45 years of age, and made his debut in the sport back in 2001. He has raced in more grands prix than any other driver in F1 history, but has not won one since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso is hoping for one last shot at a 33rd career win before his time in the sport is up, but that is looking more and more unlikely despite Aston Martin's recent upgrades.

The team brought 16 Newey-designed upgrades to their AMR26 at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, and that enabled Lance Stroll and Alonso to finish 13th and 14th in the grand prix respectively, while Alonso made it into Q2 in qualifying for the first time this season.

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Newey opens up on Alonso departure

Alonso's personal performances are still impressive, and he managed to outqualify Stroll at every grand prix in 2025.

His experience will be crucial in helping Aston Martin to continue to develop their car too, with the hope of becoming a podium-challenging outfit in 2027 or 2028.

Now, Aston Martin team principal and managing technical partner Newey has stated that he's 'confident' Alonso will carry on with the team, explaining what he brings to the outfit and what the team would lose out on should he decide to leave.

"Obviously, Fernando is an amazing driver," Newey told media in Hungary. "He brings huge amounts to the team, both in his feedback and his ability. So, for us, of course it’s important.

"I’m pretty confident that Fernando is enjoying his time with us and that we will continue with our relationship."

Recent reports have suggested Alonso's decision will be directly impacted by how good Aston Martin's chassis and power unit upgrades prove to be, although Alonso said himself that their 2026 progress will not have a bearing on whether he wants to stick around for 2027 or not.

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