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Newey looking serious in Aston Martin F1 kit with circuit background and white Honda logo edited over it

Honda unleash new F1 engine as Aston Martin enjoy early debut

Newey looking serious in Aston Martin F1 kit with circuit background and white Honda logo edited over it — Photo: © IMAGO

Honda unleash new F1 engine as Aston Martin enjoy early debut

The next step in Aston Martin's two-phase plan has arrived

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Aston Martin F1 team have already tried out their new power unit, courtesy of power unit partners Honda.

The Silverstone-based outfit are desperately attempting to get back into points-scoring contention, following a dismal start to 2026 in which they have only achieved one point from the first 11 grand prix weekends.

Aston Martin have struggled with reliability and performance issues, linked with both their AMR26 chassis and their Honda power unit having started a new partnership with Honda at the beginning of 2026.

They have therefore implemented a two-phase plan, with 16 upgrades being brought to their chassis at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out, while Honda work away on a new upgraded power unit.

Those upgrades developed by design legend Adrian Newey helped drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso to claim 13th and 14th respectively in the race in Hungary, while the power unit upgrades are on their way.

Aston Martin will use the new Honda power unit competitively for the first time at the Dutch Grand Prix immediately after the summer break, but they have already been able to try it out having taken to the Hungaroring this week once again.

READ MORE: Aston Martin F1 owner Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend

Aston Martin debut Honda upgrades

Aston Martin stuck around in Hungary following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP weekend and, on Wednesday, they were spotted driving around the circuit with their new, upgraded power unit.

A video circling on social media shows the AMR26 going around the track as part of a filming day, where teams are allowed to put in a certain of laps in an 'unofficial' test.

The debut comes almost a month before the power unit was set to be ready for the race in Zandvoort, and comes in perfect timing before the F1 summer break, where teams are subject to a strict 14-day shutdown.

Shintaro Orihara, Honda's trackside general manager and chief engineer said at the Hungarian Grand Prix: "In Hungary, we have been supporting the team with the power unit integration.

"We’ve also been able to collect vital data, which will help us come the next race. We will now take the important step of introducing our new-spec power unit in the Netherlands.

"Before then, during Wednesday’s filming day, we will run the new engine in the AMR26 for the first time, before the summer shutdown commences."

READ MORE: Aston Martin F1 time boost from new Honda upgrade revealed

READ MORE: FIA confirm double race cancellation as F1 season finale doubts remain

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F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Honda Hungarian Grand Prix Dutch Grand Prix

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