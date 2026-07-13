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Fernando Alonso, Andy Cowell, Mike Krack, aston Martin, 2025, generic

Aston Martin confirm two-phase plan to start challenging F1 rivals and claim there is more to come

Fernando Alonso, Andy Cowell, Mike Krack, aston Martin, 2025, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Aston Martin confirm two-phase plan to start challenging F1 rivals and claim there is more to come

Aston Martin have had a disastrous start to 2026, but are trying to improve

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Aston Martin F1 chief Mike Krack has revealed how the team are going about trying to get closer to their rivals as 2026 progresses.

Aston Martin have had a disastrous start to 2026, with their Honda power unit causing them reliability and power output issues, meaning that drivers Lance Stroll and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso have largely been fighting at the back of the pack.

Even finishing grands prix at the moment is a success for the team, and they have just one world championship point from the opening nine grand prix weekends.

Despite the team having signed design legend Adrian Newey ahead of the regulations overhaul in the sport, their AMR26 chassis has issues too, with an F1 insider claiming that even if they had the best power unit on the grid, they'd still be squabbling with the likes of Haas and Alpine.

That has made it just as urgent for the Silverstone-based outfit to bring upgrades to their AMR26 as well as the need to improve the power unit through the FIA's additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) programme.

ADUO allows struggling power unit manufacturers the chance to catch up, with Honda receiving two homologations because of their gap to the best power unit in the sport currently, ruled to be Red Bull-Ford's effort.

Now, chief trackside officer Krack has issued an update on when the new chassis upgrades will arrive, as well as giving details on Honda's second ADUO upgrade.

READ MORE: Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75m Red Bull sacking

When will Aston Martin improve?

"I think it was confirmed that there's a big improvement in Hungary," Krack confirmed to Marca. "And there's an engine upgrade in the Netherlands.

"We'll have to see. There's some discussion about the cost cap. So we have to see what we can do next. But I'm pretty sure it won't be the last update."

Aston Martin desperately need to start bridging the gap to the likes of Audi and Williams, with Cadillac their only real competition at the moment, fighting to avoid the wooden spoon in the constructors' championship.

The team will be desperate to show two-time world champion Alonso that they can develop at a fast rate, with the 44-year-old Spaniard still not sure whether or not he'll sign a new contract to keep him at the team beyond the end of this season.

READ MORE: Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock Max Verstappen replacement

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