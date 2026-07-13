Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that 'the trust was not there' during his first season at Ferrari, due to his poor performances.

Hamilton was in poor form in 2025, not picking up a single grand prix podium despite his team-mate Charles Leclerc claiming seven in the same car, and Hamilton finished a whopping 86 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship.

Ferrari were also struggling with poor car performance too, which didn't help, and Hamilton and Leclerc were both involved in trying to push the team to operate better and build a car more suited to their needs.

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In 2026, that seems to have paid off. Hamilton and Leclerc are sat third and fourth respectively in the drivers' championship with one grand prix win apiece and Hamilton in particular has been rejuvenated, looking like he's in a championship battle with the two Mercedes drivers.

The team certainly look to be on the right track when it comes to building a championship-contending outfit once more, having not won a title of any kind since 2008.

And now, Hamilton has revealed that this is partly down to them listening to his concerns, which he felt like was not happening as much during the 2025 season.

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Hamilton's secret to success at Ferrari

"Last year, every weekend was difficult," Hamilton told Auto Motor und Sport. "Naturally, people tend to listen to you less then. They said: 'Why should we listen to you when you're getting these results?'.

"The trust is there now. And things I ask for are implemented. Of course, it's not a one-way street. We push each other forward. And the cooperation is finally working. That's the most important thing."

Whatever has been in the water at Ferrari, it's been working wonders, with Hamilton now just 32 points behind Kimi Antonelli in the fight for an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Ferrari have won two of the last three grands prix, and are constantly bringing upgrades to try and beat the Mercedes team, with more planned for the upcoming Belgian and Dutch Grands Prix.

With Leclerc returning to form at the British GP last time out, however, Hamilton could have more competition on his hands when trying to secure further grand prix victories this season.

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