F1 News Today: Horner's 'logical next step' after £75m sacking as Red Bull face new setback
F1 News Today: Horner's 'logical next step' after £75m sacking as Red Bull face new setback
The big F1 news on Monday July 13Make us your Google favorite
Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' in his bid to return to F1, according to prominent radio presenter Simon Jordan.
talkSPORT host Jordan is himself a former sports executive as chairman of Premier League club Crystal Palace, so well placed to analyse Horner's situation right now.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen warned over McLaren and taking nuclear F1 option
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been warned about making the switch to McLaren to follow his close ally Gianpiero Lambiase.
Verstappen has been linked with a transfer to the Woking-based outfit due to the performance issues that Red Bull are suffering with.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull facing new setback in bid to keep Max Verstappen
Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies has suggested that the Belgian Grand Prix may provide yet more misery for four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.
Verstappen is currently languishing down in seventh in the drivers' championship, and has not claimed a single race victory yet this season.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen
Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has revealed that Red Bull are 'keeping very close tabs' on Haas star Oliver Bearman.
Young Brit Bearman has been performing very well at Haas since joining the grid back in 2025, and has been a candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, when the time comes for the seven-time world champion to retire.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari ready to unleash F1 gadget update that could give Lewis Hamilton the title edge
Ferrari have yet another trick up their sleeve, as they try to become the dominant F1 outfit on the 2026 grid.
The Scuderia have spent much of the 2026 season so far playing second fiddle to Mercedes, but they have now won two of the last three grands prix.
➡️ READ MOREAdrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues
Aston Martin F1 boss Adrian Newey has admitted that the team's drivers get 'very frustrated' if they feel like their concerns are not being listened to.
The Silverstone-based outfit have had a nightmare start to the 2026 season, struggling with reliability and performance concerns which have left Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll fighting at the back of the pack, if they have finished races at all.
➡️ READ MORE
Fernando Alonso plans talks with McLaren boss Zak Brown over extraordinary partnership
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he will talk to Zak Brown about a potential future partnership with four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.
Alonso is currently driving for Aston Martin, but at 44 years of age, he may just be starting to think about what comes next after his F1 career has come to an end.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million
Lewis Hamilton's dad Anthony is putting his gorgeous collection of classic cars on sale later this month and is seeking a cool £3million for them.
66-year-old Anthony will see 27 stunning models go under the hammer of Iconic Auctioneers at Silverstone on Saturday July 25.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Inside Red Bull, the new revelations: Horner's shocking admission and internal 'fighting'
- Today 08:58
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton says computers have taken over F1: 'It's really annoying'
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 date, schedule and how to watch live
Fernando Alonso launches fresh F1 attack ahead of Belgian Grand Prix: 'Less power than F2'
Max Verstappen slammed by F1 star over Red Bull fury: 'How can you complain?'
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton says computers have taken over F1: 'It's really annoying'
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner's 'logical next step' after £75m sacking as Red Bull face new setback
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull's note to Max Verstappen speaks volumes about relationship issues
- 2 hours ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 date, schedule and how to watch live
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen warned over McLaren and taking nuclear F1 option
- Today 09:50
Inside Red Bull, the new revelations: Horner's shocking admission and internal 'fighting'
- Today 08:58
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june