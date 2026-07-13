F1 News Today: Horner's 'logical next step' after £75m sacking as Red Bull face new setback

Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' in his bid to return to F1, according to prominent radio presenter Simon Jordan.

talkSPORT host Jordan is himself a former sports executive as chairman of Premier League club Crystal Palace, so well placed to analyse Horner's situation right now.

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Max Verstappen warned over McLaren and taking nuclear F1 option

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been warned about making the switch to McLaren to follow his close ally Gianpiero Lambiase.

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Verstappen has been linked with a transfer to the Woking-based outfit due to the performance issues that Red Bull are suffering with.

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Red Bull facing new setback in bid to keep Max Verstappen

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies has suggested that the Belgian Grand Prix may provide yet more misery for four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is currently languishing down in seventh in the drivers' championship, and has not claimed a single race victory yet this season.

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Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has revealed that Red Bull are 'keeping very close tabs' on Haas star Oliver Bearman.

Young Brit Bearman has been performing very well at Haas since joining the grid back in 2025, and has been a candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, when the time comes for the seven-time world champion to retire.

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Bearman is being monitored as a potential Verstappen replacement.

Ferrari ready to unleash F1 gadget update that could give Lewis Hamilton the title edge

Ferrari have yet another trick up their sleeve, as they try to become the dominant F1 outfit on the 2026 grid.

The Scuderia have spent much of the 2026 season so far playing second fiddle to Mercedes, but they have now won two of the last three grands prix.

➡️ READ MOREAdrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues

Aston Martin F1 boss Adrian Newey has admitted that the team's drivers get 'very frustrated' if they feel like their concerns are not being listened to.

The Silverstone-based outfit have had a nightmare start to the 2026 season, struggling with reliability and performance concerns which have left Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll fighting at the back of the pack, if they have finished races at all.

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Fernando Alonso plans talks with McLaren boss Zak Brown over extraordinary partnership

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he will talk to Zak Brown about a potential future partnership with four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Alonso is currently driving for Aston Martin, but at 44 years of age, he may just be starting to think about what comes next after his F1 career has come to an end.

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Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million

Lewis Hamilton's dad Anthony is putting his gorgeous collection of classic cars on sale later this month and is seeking a cool £3million for them.

66-year-old Anthony will see 27 stunning models go under the hammer of Iconic Auctioneers at Silverstone on Saturday July 25.

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