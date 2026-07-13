Max Verstappen 'regrets' F1 team decision, claims former Red Bull chief

Gunther Steiner believes Max Verstappen has shot himself in the foot by staying with Red Bull.

The former Haas chief, who also was a director at Red Bull from the ashes of Jaguar, asserts that the four-time world champion passed up a genuine chance to move to Mercedes, a decision he says he now regrets, speaking on the Red Flags Podcast.

The comments come after a challenging start to the season for the Dutch driver. Currently sitting seventh in the championship, Verstappen crashed at the recent British Grand Prix due to a technical issue.

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While Red Bull continues to struggle with the RB22, Mercedes is dominating the championship through Italian superstar Kimi Antonelli. Steiner suspects that Verstappen’s frustrations stem from these disappointing results and the new regulations.

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Mercedes opportunity expired

Once seen as a viable option, a move to the German outfit now appears off the table, according to Steiner who was team boss at Haas between 2016 and 2023.

Mercedes is currently thriving with Antonelli and George Russell leading the charge.

"Back when Mercedes was negotiating with George, Max might have been considered as an alternative," Steiner recalled regarding the earlier days of the driver market.

Steiner explained, "I think Max was uncertain about what the future held, and in the end, the opportunity slipped by. He was convinced to stay and wait for the new regulations, but now it’s not just a little late, it’s simply too late." When asked if Verstappen regrets missing the chance, Steiner was unequivocal: "Absolutely. I’m sure he has regrets about it."

Guenther Steiner insists Max Verstappen regrets not moving to Mercedes

Financially and sportingly, a switch now would be unwise. Steiner pointed out that any move to Toto Wolff’s team is hard to fathom.

"Mercedes has a rising superstar and a very capable driver in George. Why spend extra money to bring in Max?" he asked.

He further noted that adding the former champion could disrupt the team’s current dynamics. "The only way Max might come in is if George leaves. But Max comes with a much higher price tag and could even unsettle Kimi. In my opinion, Toto is too smart to make that mistake."

Other top teams already look locked in for 2027, McLaren with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Behavior and future

Steiner also highlighted Verstappen’s demanding nature amid a crowded driver market. While his blunt outbursts are tolerated at Red Bull because they come from an intense desire to win, they might cause friction elsewhere.

"If he were at Mercedes and behaved like that, they’d immediately say, 'That’s not how we operate here,'" he observed.

The former team principal is adamant that Verstappen isn’t on his way out. "He’s staying. That’s my opinion, he’s staying," Steiner declared. "What he needs to do now is spur his team into giving him the car he deserves."

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