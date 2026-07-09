FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says former F1 boss Christian Horner WILL return to the sport.

Horner was the team principal of Red Bull between 2005-2025, winning 14 world championship in a glorious era for the Milton Keynes team.

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Adrian Newey makes Red Bull return to launch one last rocket ship

Adrian Newey's 'parting gift' to Red Bull will make its running debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the legendary 67-year-old F1 designer behind the wheel.

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Newey left Red Bull in 2024 and has since become team principal at Aston Martin, but for the final few months of his tenure in Milton Keynes the Brit was working solely on a non-F1 project.

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Adrian Newey will be back in a Red Bull at Goodwood.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes and the mega buyout that helps Toto Wolff make it happen

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been told to do whatever it takes to get Max Verstappen this summer, and that could be bad news for George Russell.

The 28-year-old Verstappen will effectively become a free agent later this month when his Red Bull exit clause becomes active after the Hungarian Grand Prix. The four-time world champion can then explore a move to a rival team, should he wish to.

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Red Bull legend sickened by Silverstone theft: 'You've deprived the kids'

A Red Bull representative has issued a plea to F1 fans who attended the British Grand Prix last weekend to be on the lookout for stolen Max Verstappen helmets.

Calum Nicholas was previously a mechanic for the Red Bull F1 team and became known as one of the most famous faces in the garage after appearing in the hit Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive.

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McLaren star reveals F1 exit

McLaren star Pato O'Ward has confirmed his desire to leave F1 to fully on his IndyCar career.

The 27-year-old Mexican star has been a reserve driver for the papaya squad for several years now, and has featured in FP1 sessions at multiple grands prix since his debut in 2022.

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Ferrari to get early access to new Spanish Grand Prix track with free test day

Following a second grand prix victory of the season for the Scuderia thanks to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari have been handed the chance to get ahead of their F1 rivals for this year's Spanish Grand Prix.

On Sunday at Silverstone, Leclerc brought an end to his F1 win drought, standing on the top step on the podium for the first time since winning the US GP in 2024.

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Martin Brundle calls for F1 to scrap FIA rule after Mercedes penalty

Martin Brundle has called for the FIA to change an F1 rule that saw Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli drop out of the points at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone was going superbly well for the Italian teenager up until the last 10 laps.

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Ferrari to get early access to new Spanish Grand Prix track with free test day

Following a second grand prix victory of the season for the Scuderia thanks to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari have been handed the chance to get ahead of their F1 rivals for this year's Spanish Grand Prix.

On Sunday at Silverstone, Leclerc brought an end to his F1 win drought, standing on the top step on the podium for the first time since winning the US GP in 2024.

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Damon Hill claims AI is coming for us all and F1 is the perfect example

The completely revised F1 2026 regulations were met with mixed reviews when they were first introduced back in March and have essentially been called every name under the sun, but Damon Hill just made the best comparison yet.

The 1996 drivers' title holder is best known for his fierce rivalry with Michael Schumacher, as well as being only one of two father/son pairings in history to both win an F1 championship (his father Graham Hill won the title in 1962 and 1968).

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Jeremy Clarkson tells Brits they've got Max Verstappen all wrong

Clarkson's Farm star and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has hailed Max Verstappen as one of the nicest people both inside and outside of the F1 paddock.

The TV icon revealed this while a guest at Silverstone with the Alpine F1 team.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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