McLaren star Pato O'Ward has confirmed his desire to leave F1 to fully on his IndyCar career.

The 27-year-old Mexican star has been a reserve driver for the papaya squad for several years now, and has featured in FP1 sessions at multiple grands prix since his debut in 2022.

But O'Ward says the toll of being available for both F1 and IndyCar has reached a point where he has 'politely asked to be fired'.

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Pato, who is currently fifth in the 2026 IndyCar standings (94 points behind championship leader Alex Palou) confirmed he had asked McLaren CEO Zak Brown if he could be relieved of his F1 duties moving forward.

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O'Ward 'politely asks to be fired from F1'

Speaking on Conor Daly's Speed Street podcast, he revealed: "I haven't had an offseason in the last five years. I want to enjoy my life outside of racing because it does consume me and it has consumed me in the last five years.

"Recently I obviously went to Zak [Brown] because he's the guy that calls the shots. I'm grateful for the experiences and all the things I've been able to learn in the world of Formula 1, obviously driving those race cars especially in the last few years, just an amazing experience just to feel what they're capable of.

"But I really think I'm in a different point of my life now and I really don't care any more, like there's nothing in me that is aching to keep on as a reserve in Formula 1 because I'm in a great place in Indycar. I love the series, that's where I want to be.

"Looking at what the race cars are currently - I'm not really excited to drive one. So I've politely asked to be fired from all my services in Formula 1.

"I want to focus on my priorities and enjoy my life because I feel a lot of the time I don't really get to dictate my schedule at all."

Pato O'Ward wants to extricate himself from F1.

O'Ward gushes over Scott Dixon arrival

While all the silly season rumours in F1 are concentrated around whether McLaren will compete the huge signing of one Max Verstappen, the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team has already completed the biggest coup Stateside.

The arrival of six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon from Chip Ganassi, announced earlier this week, is a blockbusting move which created huge headlines. And it has O'Ward very excited.

He continued: "Honestly, just the idea of being able to learn from Scott, just so excited. My first kind of feeling was I can't believe I'm going to able to learn from somebody like that. Scott is the GOAT, Scott is the guy.

"The way that he is and the way that he can also help bring everything together, that's what I'm super excited for, being able to work with somebody of his calibre and level.

"Somebody with his knowledge and somebody that inside and outside of the car is great company to have around.

"Having that within a team climbs mountains. I can't wait to start working with him."

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