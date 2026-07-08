F1 News Today: Verstappen vs Red Bull at 'boiling point' as Horner return terms set

Red Bull management and shareholders are becoming increasingly frustrated by Max Verstappen’s failure to commit his long-term future to the F1 team, according to reports in the Dutch media.

The 28-year-old Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move in recent months, and the much-publicised exit clause in his current contract will become active later this month.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner reveals criteria for F1 return

Christian Horner has revealed the kind of move that might tempt him to rejoin the F1 grid.

Article continues under video

The Brit has been out of work since being sacked as Red Bull boss following the 2025 British Grand Prix, with Red Bull sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner wants to come back, but only on his terms.

Laurent Mekies admits situation at Red Bull is 'very unpleasant'

Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has said that the situation regarding Max Verstappen's DNF at the British Grand Prix was 'very unpleasant'.

Verstappen had been complaining about the setup on his RB22 for the majority of the weekend, and ahead of the main race on Sunday, he revealed that he had been involved in a disagreement with his team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur hits back over ‘cheating’ claims after British GP victory

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has clapped back over comments made by Toto Wolff that he felt suggested the Scuderia were 'cheating' when it comes to F1 upgrades.

At last weekend's British Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc finally claimed another victory in red as Lewis Hamilton joined his team-mate on the podium in front of a home crowd.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari to get early access to new Spanish Grand Prix track with free test day

Following a second grand prix victory of the season for the Scuderia thanks to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari have been handed the chance to get ahead of their F1 rivals for this year's Spanish Grand Prix.

On Sunday at Silverstone, Leclerc brought an end to his F1 win drought, standing on the top step on the podium for the first time since winning the US GP in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin insider reveals 'reality' of F1 team's issues ahead of critical upgrades

Aston Martin will have that eagerly-awaited upgrades package for the Hungarian Grand Prix later this month, but long-suffering fans should not get ahead of themselves just yet.

It has been a tortuous 2026 so far for the Silverstone team, a far cry from the pre-season expectations of team principal Adrian Newey designing a car to contend for race wins.

➡️ READ MORE

How Max Verstappen saved Lewis Hamilton from FIA penalty at British GP

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen may just have helped his old rival Lewis Hamilton avoid a penalty at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Hamilton and Verstappen were involved in another mighty battle for position at Silverstone, as they were earlier this month at the Austrian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Related