close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
White FIA logo with London-themed background and union jack flag

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

White FIA logo with London-themed background and union jack flag — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

One F1 star has it all to do at Silverstone

Google Make us your Google favorite

The first wheel-to-wheel racing of the British Grand Prix weekend will kick off on Saturday, but one driver won't be lining up with the rest of the pack on the grid.

Alex Albon will start the sprint race from the pit lane after his Williams team made adjustments to his car under parc ferme conditions following Friday's sprint qualifying.

An FIA document regarding the relegation to the pit lane revealed that the British team changed the setup of his car's suspension (although not Carlos Sainz's, in the sister car).

Friday saw Williams unexpectedly get both of their cars out of SQ1 and into the second round of qualifying, after a brutal Austrian Grand Prix session which saw both Albon and Sainz exit early alongside the Cadillacs and Aston Martins.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent

Williams to 'gather learnings' in sprint race

Williams confirmed the move to the pits in a brief statement on Saturday morning, saying: "Alex will start today’s Sprint from the pit lane, allowing us to make setup changes and gather learnings for the rest of the weekend and season."

The relegation was also announced in a typically dry FIA document, which read: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team changed the setup of the suspension of Car 23 under parc fermé, without the approval of the Technical Delegate. This is not accordance with Articles B3.5.3 and B3.5.4 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

"Car 23 is therefore required to start the Sprint from pit lane as per Article B3.5.3 b) of the FIA F1 Regulations."

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position in Sunday's 17-lap race after dominating Saturday running, with Kimi Antonelli to line up alongside him on the front row of the grid.

READ MORE: Sainz leaves Williams in uncertainty after announcement on his F1 future

Related

F1 FIA Williams British Grand Prix Alex Albon

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

  • 31 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 11:00
Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sticks boot into Lego F1 cars at British Grand Prix

  • Today 09:42

Just in

14:55
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
14:38
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
13:36
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
12:57
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
12:00
Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement: 'Another one of those idiots'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone F1 Standings

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone

31 minutes ago
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation British Grand Prix

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

48 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions British Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

2 hours ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix British Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x