'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed

The first Spanish Grand Prix set to be held at the new Madring circuit is now under one month away, but F1 fans are not impressed by what they have seen so far.

Madrid was officially awarded an F1 contract in January 2024, with construction later getting underway on the Madring in April 2025.

Tickets for the event are already sold out, with thousands of F1 fans set to descend on the Spanish capital for the race. However, there is only one problem - the venue is not yet complete.

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F1 fans question Madring after latest pictures emerge

TikTok user _Dronearte shared the latest images from the Madring, with his drone providing an aerial view on the circuit's latest developments.

The video shows that the circuit continues to be under construction, with the track paved and in place, but plenty of work to do around it. Things such as grandstands are not yet fully erected, while the track currently looks as though it has been picked up and placed in the middle of a desert, albeit with a city skyline backdrop.

"What a horror!! F1 shouldn't allow these circuits," one user wrote on X.

Another added: "Taking shape???? The asphalt looks good but the rest is horrific, it looks like the desert. I have a feeling they won't finish it and it'll be a Valencia 2.0. The access roads have got to be top-notch."

"Mind-boggling that a state that already has some of the best circuits in the world dumped millions into this. Idc if it puts on a good race. Just a massive waste of money that could go elsewhere to actually improve people’s lives," another X user angrily wrote.

One fan even wants to see the race postponed until next season: "I thought we'd gone through that phase around 2010 where new venues were still being finished as the weekend got underway. "Put it back a year and have a race at a ready-made track somewhere else nearby... Estoril or Portimao or Paul Ricard."

The clock is now ticking on the track to get finished in time for next month's race, with a Formula 3 test also due to take place at the circuit on August 24-25.

GPFans has contacted the Madring's promoters for comment and an update on the venue's construction.

@_dronearte Madring, circuito urbano de carreras ubicado en la zona de IFEMA-Valdebebas, dentro de la ciudad de Madrid, actualmente en construcción, a un mes de su inauguración #Dron #Drone #Madring #F1 #Dji @madringf1construction @madring_oficial @stopf1madrid @madring_forceclub ♬ sonido original - Dronearte

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