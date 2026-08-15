Carlos Sainz 'negotiations in closing stages' as F1 transfer saga enters decisive phase

The Carlos Sainz F1 transfer saga is approaching a decisive phase according to reports from Spain.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has been linked with an exit from the iconic English team as they struggle badly with an overweight car in 2026.

Potential landing spots reported are Audi (who Sainz once turned down) and Red Bull (to replace Max Verstappen should the Dutchman depart this summer).

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Williams renewal now likely for Sainz

But now it appears that after all the rumour and speculation, Sainz could well stay put and sign with Williams for another year.

According to respected Madrid outlet Marca, Sainz and Williams are in the closing stages of a negotiation which should result in a contract for 2027.

Some recent reports have suggested Sainz has been offered 30million Euro per year to stay put, but Marca does not substantiate those. It does though say the new terms will represent a raise on his current reported 13million Euro salary.

Marco Canseco writes: "The first two weeks of the holidays have passed, and according to MARCA, talks are ongoing. Sainz and his management team are focused exclusively on Williams and the terms of a contract renewal , but an F1 contract has many facets, especially those that benefit the driver by leaving the door clear should a better opportunity arise.

"This is the case for Carlos, who is also arguably at the peak of his career, with a car that is regressing and has failed to deliver on the promises made to him when he arrived at the end of 2024.

"Sainz's plan would be to renew for just one year, for a sum that compensates him for what he's not getting, given that he can't go to Audi, where he might be interested."

Sainz has been linked with a move to Binotto's Audi.

Contract announcement is imminent

Canseco goes on to say that we could get an announcement about a Sainz renewal in the coming days, before the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend really kicks off with media briefings next Thursday (August 20).

A one-year renewal would likely have benefit for all parties here, allowing Williams the opportunity to convince Sainz in the next 12 months that their ship can be steered back on course.

For Sainz meanwhile, he could still return to the market next summer when there are likely to be significantly more options in play.

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