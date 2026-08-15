McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown suffers agonising DNF at iconic race track

F1 drivers might currently be on their summer holidays, but right across the globe, others continue to hit the race track.

That includes McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who has taken F1's pause as an opportunity to do some racing of his own, getting behind the wheel of some pretty cool cars at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The major historic motorsport event has been running for over 50 years now, bringing together hundreds of historic race cars at the legendary Laguna Seca circuit in California every August.

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Several races are taking place as this week comes to an end, and on Friday Brown was involved in race one in the Bruce McLaren Trophy 1963–1974 Can-Am and USRRC V8 category.

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Brown had been set for what he calls a 'mega win' in the race, leading his rivals by over seven seconds and having the quickest car on the race track.

However, Brown's McLaren M8D then suffered a broken driveshaft, bringing his race to an end three laps early in an agonising DNF.

"What would’ve been a mega win in Race 1 in the McLaren M8D," Brown wrote on Instagram.

"Having led by 7 seconds and setting the fastest lap then ended with a broken driveshaft 3 laps from the finish. Such a shame!

"Taking home P7 in the Jaguar XJR-8 in Race 1, and P9 in qualifying for the IROC Camaro. Let’s see what tomorrow brings."

Brown later went on to share images on his Instagram of him behind the wheel of Gil de Ferran's 2001 championship-winning Penske Racing car from the CART series, kitted out in the iconic white and red Marlboro livery.

He had a huge smile on his face while sat in the cockpit of the car, and who can blame him!

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