F1 insider claims Max Verstappen Red Bull bond is 'broken' as McLaren transfer looms large

Everyone is waiting on Verstappen's next move

Former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher has claimed that things have 'broken down' between Max Verstappen and Red Bull as he assessed a potential switch to McLaren for the four-time champion.

As F1 approaches the end of its summer break, all eyes are on Verstappen and his next move, with the Dutch star having been constantly linked with an exit from the Milton Keynes-based outfit throughout 2026. Welcome to silly season.

Verstappen has a highly-publicised exit clause in his Red Bull contract, which is now active after he entered the summer break outside of the top two positions in the championship.

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McLaren have been strongly linked with a move for the four-time world champion, and Verstappen has so far declined the opportunity to commit his future to Red Bull and put that speculation to bed when speaking to the media in recent months.

"There's nothing to say," he said ahead of July's Belgian Grand Prix.

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Ralf Schumacher on Verstappen x Red Bull

Now Schumacher has weighed in on the situation, with Verstappen's future still up in the air as F1 heads into the final weekend of its summer break.

“Something has broken down a bit between Verstappen and Red Bull," Schumacher said, via Sky Sports Deutschland.

"This ongoing uncertainty about the future is also becoming tiresome for the team.

"The team itself hasn’t delivered. The car was particularly bad at the start of the season; the update at least worked somewhat. But the car is very difficult to drive."

McLaren move assessed, has Max lost faith in Red Bull?

Continuing further, Schumacher discussed the speculated move to McLaren, offering his verdict on the key factors Verstappen's future could come down to.

“On the one hand, Max does feel at home at Red Bull. On the other hand, there’s McLaren, where Lando Norris can win with the car," added Schumacher.

"Max surely assumes that he himself would be even better there.

"The question is whether Max has lost faith that Red Bull can still do it, or whether this restructuring is taking too long for him.”

It's now all eyes on Zandvoort, where speculation in the Dutch media has suggested an announcement could be made on Verstappen's next steps.

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