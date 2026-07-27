close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Canada, 2026

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

There seems to be drama for the championship leader away from the track

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli may be looking forward to a well-earned break over the upcoming summer shutdown, but just days before the annual season recess, he finds himself at the centre of off-track drama.

The current championship leader is reportedly being sued by his former manager, Giovanni Minardi, who is the son of Gian Carlo Minardi, the man who founded the Minardi F1 team.

Minardi's story began in 1979, although the Faenza-based squad didn't enter the F1 championship as a constructor until 1985.

Over the course of its 21-year long stint on the grid, Minardi was represented by 37 drivers, 13 of which were Italian, with the squad earning respect from fans as a cult team, kickstarting the careers of stars like Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso.

When the team faced financial trouble heading into the 2000s, Minardi was sold to Australian businessman Paul Stoddart, who ran the team for five seasons.

In 2006 however, the Minardi name disappeared from the grid altogether after Stoddart sold the squad to Red Bull GmbH in 2005. It was then renamed Scuderia Toro Rosso, and the squad we now know as Racing Bulls was born.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'

Antonelli being sued by ex-manager and son of Minardi F1 team owner

Since selling Minardi, Gian Carlo moved on to work for F1's governing body as president of the FIA Single-Seater Commission. His son however was busy managing a future championship leader in the form of Antonelli.

Now 19 years old, the Italian racer is proving his worth to the Silver Arrows having been scouted by Mercedes as a young karter.

But prior to being signed by the Brackley-based F1 squad, Antonelli honed his racing craft under the watchful eye of Minardi Jr, who even suggested he could join Ferrari's young driver academy.

But in 2018, Antonelli was recruited by the German marque he currently represents in F1, joining the Mercedes Junior Programme at just 12 years old.

With that signing, Antonelli, just like his current team-mate George Russell, began to be managed by team principal Toto Wolff, leaving behind his first manager, Minardi.

Though the duo parted ways many years ago, Corriere dello Sport reported ahead of this year's Hungarian Grand Prix that a civil lawsuit had been filed by the Italian with the Bologna court for unpaid compensation and compensation for having resigned from his mandate.

The allegations date way back to activities before Antonelli's rookie F1 campaign in 2025, but the dispute began midway through last year.

Antonelli's representatives have not commented on the claims spreading in Italian media, but the above publication report 'a sense of calm' among his team, who believe they have always acted within the law.

The concerned parties are reportedly not close to reaching an agreement to settle the matter which is said to involve six-figure sums, with the requirement for Wolff to be summoned to appear at upcoming hearings currently a possibility.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

F1 2026 STANDINGS: Latest points table as Hamilton falters in title battle

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes launch George Russell investigation after Hungary horror show

Mercedes launch George Russell investigation after Hungary horror show

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'

  • 2 minutes ago
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff launches extraordinary 'Teletubbies' rant at rival teams

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff launches extraordinary 'Teletubbies' rant at rival teams

  • Yesterday 18:51
FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:03

Just in

11:36
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'
09:43
Mercedes launch George Russell investigation after Hungary horror show
08:58
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links
08:14
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
26-7
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team Latest F1 News

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

43 minutes ago
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links Aston Martin

Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

2 hours ago
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

3 hours ago
Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant

Yesterday 20:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x