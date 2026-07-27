All the latest F1 news from around the world

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has said that his Ferrari team made a strategy error at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which prevented him from challenging for a podium.

With Hamilton running up in third, a late virtual safety car saw Ferrari call him into the pits in order to ditch his old hard tyres, and instead go onto the soft tyres.

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Max Verstappen blasts Red Bull colleagues as 'morons' in untelevised rant

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen could be heard seething over team radio during Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix despite going on to cross the line in second.

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The Dutchman qualified for the 11th round of the championship way down in sixth but was boosted up to a grid slot on the second row after post-qualifying grid drops for the top two drivers in the championship, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.

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Oscar Piastri furious at McLaren after Hungary nightmare: 'Don't f****** talk to me'

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was left fuming with his team following a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.

Starting third after penalties for Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli post-qualifying, Piastri made full use of his grid position to get ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc off the line and up into the lead of the race.

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Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff launches extraordinary 'Teletubbies' rant at rival teams

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has described some of his rivals' race engineers as 'teletubbies', following a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix.

Backmarkers getting in the way of the frontrunners was a theme of the race at the Hungaroring, with Williams' Carlos Sainz even making contact with McLaren's Oscar Piastri when he was chasing after a race win.

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FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

F1's governing body, the FIA, are believed to have suffered from an issue with their marshalling system that led to Kimi Antonelli being shown a blue flag despite at one point leading the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In Formula 1, a blue flag is used to signify to a driver that they are about to be overtaken, but during a race it is shown in order to signal that a backmarker who is about to be lapped must move over and allow the following car to pass them.

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