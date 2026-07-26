F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Here is the starting grid for the main event on Sunday

The post-qualifying starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA, after penalties were dished out to Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.

F1 is at the Hungaroring this weekend for the 11th round of the season, and the drivers are hoping for a good performance to see them off into the summer break.

After the Hungarian GP, there is a four-week break from the sport until the Dutch GP in August, and Hamilton and George Russell will want to end on a high and start closing the points gap to championship leader Antonelli.

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But none of the three championship protagonists will be starting on pole for the race in Hungary. Instead, Lando Norris snatched pole ahead of the two Ferrari drivers.

However, Hamilton was immediately placed under investigation after the session for an alleged impeding incident with Oscar Piastri, and after a trip to see the stewards, Hamilton was handed a three-place grid drop for Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Mercedes star Antonelli was also handed a three-place grid drop after qualifying, having failed to slow down sufficiently under yellow flag conditions.

Further down the grid, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso made it out of Q1 for the first time this season in the heavily-upgraded AMR26, yet he is still set to start down in 16th after failing to make an impression in Q2.

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's race at the Hungaroring!

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

F1 Starting Grid - Hungarian Grand Prix

With the penalties dished out to championship challengers Hamilton and Antonelli, this is how the starting grid will look for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

* - Lewis Hamilton was handed a three-place grid drop for 'unnecessarily impeding' McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

** - Kimi Antonelli was handed a three-place grid drop for failing to slow down sufficiently for yellow flags.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, July 26, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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