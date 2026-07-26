F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Here is the starting grid for the main event on SundayMake us your Google favorite
The post-qualifying starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA, after penalties were dished out to Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.
F1 is at the Hungaroring this weekend for the 11th round of the season, and the drivers are hoping for a good performance to see them off into the summer break.
After the Hungarian GP, there is a four-week break from the sport until the Dutch GP in August, and Hamilton and George Russell will want to end on a high and start closing the points gap to championship leader Antonelli.
But none of the three championship protagonists will be starting on pole for the race in Hungary. Instead, Lando Norris snatched pole ahead of the two Ferrari drivers.
However, Hamilton was immediately placed under investigation after the session for an alleged impeding incident with Oscar Piastri, and after a trip to see the stewards, Hamilton was handed a three-place grid drop for Sunday's race.
Meanwhile, Mercedes star Antonelli was also handed a three-place grid drop after qualifying, having failed to slow down sufficiently under yellow flag conditions.
Further down the grid, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso made it out of Q1 for the first time this season in the heavily-upgraded AMR26, yet he is still set to start down in 16th after failing to make an impression in Q2.
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's race at the Hungaroring!
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP
F1 Starting Grid - Hungarian Grand Prix
With the penalties dished out to championship challengers Hamilton and Antonelli, this is how the starting grid will look for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|Lewis Hamilton*
|Ferrari
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|Kimi Antonelli**
|Mercedes
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
* - Lewis Hamilton was handed a three-place grid drop for 'unnecessarily impeding' McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
** - Kimi Antonelli was handed a three-place grid drop for failing to slow down sufficiently for yellow flags.
F1 Race Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict
READ MORE: Hamilton claims he will release documentary on Ferrari horror
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton could win F1 title at dream track as shock season finale replacement emerges
- 25 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Adrian Newey confirms MORE Aston Martin upgrades in aggressive bid to reach F1 summit
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Max Verstappen 'lost Red Bull trust' claims Martin Brundle
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton could win F1 title at dream track as shock season finale replacement emerges
- 25 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey confirms MORE Aston Martin upgrades in aggressive bid to reach F1 summit
- 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
Audi F1 driver announces future as Carlos Sainz's Williams drive remains in doubt
- 3 hours ago
Bizarre Aston Martin problem returns to give Adrian Newey more headaches despite updates
- Yesterday 22:30
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july
FIA chief issues statement on Christian Horner F1 return
- 8 july