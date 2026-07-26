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The start of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The start of the Hungarian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Here is the starting grid for the main event on Sunday

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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The post-qualifying starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA, after penalties were dished out to Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.

F1 is at the Hungaroring this weekend for the 11th round of the season, and the drivers are hoping for a good performance to see them off into the summer break.

After the Hungarian GP, there is a four-week break from the sport until the Dutch GP in August, and Hamilton and George Russell will want to end on a high and start closing the points gap to championship leader Antonelli.

But none of the three championship protagonists will be starting on pole for the race in Hungary. Instead, Lando Norris snatched pole ahead of the two Ferrari drivers.

However, Hamilton was immediately placed under investigation after the session for an alleged impeding incident with Oscar Piastri, and after a trip to see the stewards, Hamilton was handed a three-place grid drop for Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Mercedes star Antonelli was also handed a three-place grid drop after qualifying, having failed to slow down sufficiently under yellow flag conditions.

Further down the grid, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso made it out of Q1 for the first time this season in the heavily-upgraded AMR26, yet he is still set to start down in 16th after failing to make an impression in Q2.

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's race at the Hungaroring!

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

F1 Starting Grid - Hungarian Grand Prix

With the penalties dished out to championship challengers Hamilton and Antonelli, this is how the starting grid will look for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid
Pos Driver Team
1 Lando Norris McLaren
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull
5 Lewis Hamilton* Ferrari
6 George Russell Mercedes
7 Kimi Antonelli** Mercedes
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
12 Pierre Gasly Alpine
13 Franco Colapinto Alpine
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
15 Esteban Ocon Haas
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
17 Oliver Bearman Haas
18 Carlos Sainz Williams
19 Alex Albon Williams
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
22 Sergio Perez Cadillac

* - Lewis Hamilton was handed a three-place grid drop for 'unnecessarily impeding' McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

** - Kimi Antonelli was handed a three-place grid drop for failing to slow down sufficiently for yellow flags.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, July 26, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict

READ MORE: Hamilton claims he will release documentary on Ferrari horror

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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