F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix final practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix final practice times and positions
Here are all the times from the final hour of practice at the HungaroringMake us your Google favorite
Lando Norris caused a minor shock in the final practice session before qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The world champion went fastest for McLaren just edging out the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Ferrari had looked quick throughout Friday and Saturday looked no different, but Mercedes and McLaren appeared to find overnight pace to at least reduce the gap to the Maranello outfit.
Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, running new upgrades this weekend, was as high as 11th midway through the session, but didn't improve his lap as the track conditions improved, leaving him 17th at the end of the running.
Just 20 minutes into the session, Sergio Perez's Cadillac caused a red flag after a brake fire led to him pulling to the side of the track at turn 2, with green flag conditions resumed around five minutes later.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian GP 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:17.939
2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.117
3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.129
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.352
5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.499
6. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.602
7. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.717
8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +1.004
9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1.149
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +1.221
11. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +1.399
12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1.784
13. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1.956
14. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +2.116
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +2.356
16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) +2.373
17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +2.454
18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +2.994
19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) +3.360
20. Carlos Sainz (Williams) +3.467
21. Alex Albon (Williams) +3.574
22. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) NO TIME
Is there F1 today?
Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Hungarian GP will take place on Saturday, July 25 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.
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