F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix final practice times and positions

Here are all the times from the final hour of practice at the Hungaroring

Lando Norris caused a minor shock in the final practice session before qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The world champion went fastest for McLaren just edging out the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari had looked quick throughout Friday and Saturday looked no different, but Mercedes and McLaren appeared to find overnight pace to at least reduce the gap to the Maranello outfit.

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Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, running new upgrades this weekend, was as high as 11th midway through the session, but didn't improve his lap as the track conditions improved, leaving him 17th at the end of the running.

Just 20 minutes into the session, Sergio Perez's Cadillac caused a red flag after a brake fire led to him pulling to the side of the track at turn 2, with green flag conditions resumed around five minutes later.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian GP 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 FP3 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:17.939

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.117

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.129

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.352

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.499

6. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.602

7. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.717

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +1.004

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1.149

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +1.221

11. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +1.399

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1.784

13. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1.956

14. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +2.116

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +2.356

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) +2.373

17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +2.454

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +2.994

19. Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) +3.360

20. Carlos Sainz (Williams) +3.467

21. Alex Albon (Williams) +3.574

22. Sergio Perez (Cadillac) NO TIME



Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Hungarian GP will take place on Saturday, July 25 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.

F1 RESULTS: Hungarian GP FP1 and FP2 practice times and positions

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