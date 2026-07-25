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F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Leclerc — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Hungary plays host to the 11th round of the season

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 25), with Mercedes looking to continue their clean sweep of grand prix pole positions in 2026.

All 10 grand prix qualifying sessions so far in 2026 have gone the way of Mercedes, with Kimi Antonelli claiming six poles and George Russell four.

Antonelli currently leads his team-mate by 50 points in the drivers' championship, while Lewis Hamilton splits the two Mercedes drivers in the standings, as he chases a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton's last grand prix pole position in F1 came back at the 2023 Hungarian GP, and if he can repeat the feat this year, then he will be hopeful that he can convert that into a ninth grand prix win at the Hungaroring.

As always, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will be a threat to the three championship challengers this weekend, particularly in qualifying, while McLaren are looking to build on what was an improved weekend for them in Belgium last time out.

Meanwhile, further back, all eyes will be on Aston Martin, with their heavily upgraded AMR26 making its debut at the Hungaroring. They will be hoping that one of their cars will be able to make it out of Q1 for the first time in 2026.

Here's how you can catch the qualifying action from the Hungaroring.

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F1 RESULTS: Hungarian GP practice times and positions

F1 Qualifying start time: Hungarian Grand Prix

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 25), starting at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 25, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Saturday
United States (ET)10:00 Saturday
United States (CT)09:00 Saturday
United States (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch qualifying live on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for your region:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Hamilton claims he will release documentary on Ferrari horror

READ MORE: FIA stewards 'admit Ferrari star should have had penalty' but dangerous driving offence goes unpunished

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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