Charles Leclerc's dog Leo just gave Max Verstappen and Red Bull an unwanted gift

Ferrari F1 star Charles Lerclerc's dog Leo left a present for Red Bull at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and it was not a nice one!

Leo Leclerc has become a much-loved member of the F1 paddock, ever since Alexandra and Charles first brought him along to a race in 2024.

He is a miniature daschund, and was best friends with Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe, who unfortunately passed away last year.

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And at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Leo was causing all sorts of mischief.

The pet was spotted outside Red Bull's garage having a wee, with Leclerc and his wife Alexandra looking in equal parts mortified and amused by the situation.

Red Bull seemingly saw the funny side, posting an image on their social media pages with one of their team members holding up a piece of paper which read: 'Leo was here'.

F1 fans on social media also pointed out that the position of Leo's bowel movement came right underneath the number three, Verstappen's race number since having to switch from one at the beginning of this year.

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Leo not the only dog causing havoc

While Leo is now the mischievous hound, it was Leclerc's team-mate Hamilton whose dogs used to run riot in the paddock.

Hamilton owned Coco and Roscoe, with Roscoe in particular becoming part of the fabric at F1 race weekends.

And, earlier this month at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed that Roscoe previously used to poo right outside Valtteri Bottas' garage in the paddock.

"Yeah, I mean, Valtteri’s going to miss the turds that he used to put in front of you," Hamilton said in a press conference which also involved Bottas.

"It’s kind of crazy. I mean, for all those that have dogs, I miss them every day. So, I miss both my dogs every day. I still have them on my other phone. I have a picture of them.

"But yeah, it’s kind of crazy because I remember he would always be snoring through the night, waking up in the middle of the night, take him outside to take a poo in front of Valtteri’s thing. He just always went there. Don’t know why."

How many dogs did Lewis Hamilton have?

In 2013, Hamilton adopted two bulldogs in Roscoe and Coco, with both making regular appearances in the F1 paddock.

However, Coco was given a shorter life expectancy after complications surrounding her birth and died in 2020 following a suspected heart attack.

Roscoe died five years later at the age of 12, leaving Hamilton devastated. He was given compassionate leave by Ferrari to miss a tyre test to spend his final moments with Roscoe.

Following Roscoe's death, Hamilton released a statement on Instagram reading: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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