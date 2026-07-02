Lewis Hamilton reveals how dog Roscoe 'dropped turds' at F1 rival's door
Lewis Hamilton reveals how dog Roscoe 'dropped turds' at F1 rival's door
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Lewis Hamilton has recalled memories of his beloved dog Roscoe and his peculiar night habits involving one of the British driver's rivals.
The bulldog was adopted by the seven-time world champion when he moved to the Mercedes team in 2013, along with another bulldog Coco.
Roscoe was often seen in the paddock with Hamilton during an F1 weekend and the loveable pooch became a favourite among Hamilton supporters as well as F1 fans in general.
However, Roscoe died in September 2025 after slipping into a coma with Hamilton holding him in his arms until the very end.
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Roscoe gifts for Valtteri Bottas
Hamilton featured at the British Grand Prix press conference on Thursday and when asked about his first Silverstone race without Roscoe, pointed to the 'presents' Roscoe used to leave the Ferrari driver's then Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas as one his favourite memories.
Hamilton said: "Yeah, I mean, Valtteri’s going to miss the turds that he used to put in front of you."
Bottas, now at Cadillac, was in the same press conference and answered 'yeah' in a comedic response.
Hamilton continued: "It’s kind of crazy. I mean, for all those that have dogs, I miss them every day. So, I miss both my dogs every day. I still have them on my other phone. I have a picture of them.
"But yeah, it’s kind of crazy because I remember he would always be snoring through the night, waking up in the middle of the night, take him outside to take a poo in front of Valtteri’s thing. He just always went there. Don’t know why."
Bottas joked 'to me, it was a present' before Hamilton added: "It was a present, yeah, just leaving you a gift behind. But it was amazing to see the love that he got here when he came. He was very much a part of Silverstone."
How many dogs did Lewis Hamilton have?
In 2013, Hamilton adopted two bulldogs in Roscoe and Coco, with both making regular appearances in the F1 paddock.
However, Coco was given a shorter life expectancy after complications surrounding her birth and died in 2020 following a suspected heart attack.
Roscoe died five years later at the age of 12, leaving Hamilton devastated. He was given compassionate leave by Ferrari to miss a tyre test to spend his final moments with Roscoe.
Following Roscoe's death, Hamilton released a statement on Instagram reading "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.
"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.
"I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.
"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."
"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.
"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.
"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.
"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."
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