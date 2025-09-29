Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to beloved dog Roscoe after death announced

Lewis Hamilton has announced on social media that his beloved dog Roscoe has passed away at the age of 12.

The Ferrari star revealed last week that the bulldog had been put in a medically induced coma, after his heart stopped under sedation while being examined for a breathing problem, caused by a recurrence of the pneumonia he contracted in May.

Calling the experience 'one of the most painful', Hamilton revealed that the decision to put his dog to sleep was made on Sunday evening.

Roscoe was a popular figure in the F1 paddock, often accompanying his owner to races.

Hamilton pays tribute to 'beautiful soul'

Writing on Instagram, Hamilton said: "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life—to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

"He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms."

A post was also uploaded to Roscoe's own popular Instagram account, with his 1.3 million followers being told: "Roscoe Hamilton passed away yesterday at 9:20PM in his dad’s arms. He loved you all’s."

