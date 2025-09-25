Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell have made a huge marital decision after the ex-F1 boss received a multi-million payout from Red Bull.

The 51-year-old was relieved of his operational duties from the F1 team in July, and on Monday, Red Bull officially announced the termination of Horner’s contract with the team - which originally expired in 2030.

Alongside his official Red Bull axe, the details of his payout have also circulated, with The Times reporting that Horner will receive £80million from the team, and can return to F1 during the first half of the 2026 season.

Prior to then, Horner will serve a period of gardening leave, and according to reports from the Daily Mail he will use the time to spend it with his wife and former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell.

The pair originally got married in 2015, in a lavish ceremony attended by stars from the F1 paddock such as Jackie Stewart, Eddie Jordan and Niki Lauda, alongside British icons Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) was the only Spice Girl to attend the wedding.

After a decade of marriage however, the report made a rather shocking revelation - Horner and Halliwell are yet to embark on their honeymoon, after 10 years!

Horner and Halliwell honeymoon…10 years later

So, where will this belated honeymoon take place? The Maldives? The Bahamas? Bali?

No! Instead, the couple are reportedly using this time to take their honeymoon a lot closer to home, heading to Scotland.

The Daily Mail’s chief showbiz writer Alison Boshoff wrote: “So what will he do in the intervening time?

“Well, for now, Christian has taken his wife for a belated honeymoon in Scotland – a full ten years after their wedding.

“Friends say that these are actually good times for the couple, and that Christian is highly appreciative of his ‘very supportive wife’.”

Since their marriage, Halliwell was a regular guest during F1 race weekends, supporting Horner from the Red Bull garage throughout his career.

The former Spice Girl could make her return to the F1 paddock again, with Horner linked to a comeback in 2026 at a variety of teams, from Alpine to Haas - although it is believed that the 51-year-old will seek to request some deal of ownership within his next team.

