Red Bull car opens up for Fernando Alonso but it will cost Aston Martin star £5m

Adrian Newey's hypercar will soon be available to buy!

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is well known for his supercar collection, and may well be looking to add an Adrian Newey-designed machine to that collection.

One of Newey's final projects with Red Bull before teaming up with Alonso at Aston Martin was the creation of the RB17 hypercar, a hybrid machine with a whopping 1200 horsepower.

It is to be exclusively used on the track, although there is an option to customise it to make it street legal. Only 50 of the models are set to be released.

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Now, the first RB17s are beginning to be delivered to their owners, and the official price tag has been revealed.

If you want to get yourself one of the Newey-designed machines, they are believed to cost £5million, although there is limited availability with several already having been purchased.

For Alonso, he may be able to get mates' rates considering he is now a colleague of Newey, although judging by his recent purchase it doesn't seem as though he needs any discounts.

Alonso recently added a stunning Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde to his supercar collection, a model that is the only one of its kind in the world.

Alonso paid £10million for the privilege of owning this incredibly rare machine, and was seen earlier this week driving around the streets of Monaco in it.

READ MORE: Aston Martin flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Alonso insider

Red Bull's RB17 hypercar

At the heart of the hypercar lies a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis. Power comes from a naturally aspirated mid-mounted V10 engine that screams to a stratospheric 15,000rpm, working in tandem with a carbon fibre gearbox to propel the rear wheels.

This fearsome combination promises top speeds exceeding 350 kilometres per hour, with the car also having advanced ground effects and equipped with an energy recovery system (ERS), which has been a long-standing feature of F1 cars.

RB17 owners are invited to on-track training, Red Bull simulators and other experiences as part of the £5million price tag, although it's unlikely Alonso would need any of this should he choose to purchase the car.

READ MORE: Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Hamilton'

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