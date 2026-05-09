close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A composite image split down the middle with Alonso in Aston Martin green with a green background on the left and Hamilton in Ferrari red with a red background on the right. Both are serious headshots with their cars behind them

Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton'

A composite image split down the middle with Alonso in Aston Martin green with a green background on the left and Hamilton in Ferrari red with a red background on the right. Both are serious headshots with their cars behind them — Photo: © IMAGO

Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton'

Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin trials have made him a stronger driver

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Fernando Alonso may be struggling to get anything out of a woeful Aston Martin car but according to an insider, he is still just as motivated as if he was fighting for titles.

The two-time world champion would have been hoping over the winter that the first car designed by genius Adrian Newey could have given him a car worthy of fighting for the world championship again as well as his first race win since 2013.

Instead the Aston Martin project has proven to be a disaster, with the new Honda engine not fitting well with the chassis, which itself is not top of the range, and it has left the team as one of the slowest on the grid battling Cadillac pair Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

According to F1 journalist Antonio Lobato, although Alonso is finding the situation extremely tough, he refuses to give up knowing that staff morale could become even worse if the Spaniard shows any sign of defeat.

Aston Martin morale relies on Alonso

"Right now he’s not competing. He’s going out to do tests, and for a winner, a champion like him, that has to be very hard. It has to be very hard. But he knows he can’t let up because the morale of the troops, which is quite low, depends a lot on him.

"The charisma he has, the energy. The mechanics, the engineers, the people in the team can’t see him falter. They need to see that he’s motivated and excited.

"For me, regardless of what happens in the future, what he has already shown… this wandering in the desert that he’s had, and (he's still) the guy with the same ambition, the same hunger, the same desire, knowing he has a car that’s for 14th place. He lowers the visor and gives his life to be 12th. Nobody does that.

Lobato even took a slight dig at Lewis Hamilton's negativity in comparison to Alonso and his perceived 'never give up' attitude.

"Look at Hamilton," he added, "Look at Hamilton in previous years, cursing himself, saying he should quit and that he was useless. Fernando will never throw in the towel in that sense. Never."

READ MORE: Alonso just dropped the coldest truth bomb on Aston Martin F1 project

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Aston Martin Fernando Alonso

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari fury, F1 star slams team strategy

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari fury, F1 star slams team strategy

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider

Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider

  • Yesterday 21:15
F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'

F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'

  • 15 minutes ago
Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return

Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton ditches Ferrari F1 simulator after setup fury

Lewis Hamilton ditches Ferrari F1 simulator after setup fury

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 News Today: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer

F1 News Today: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer

  • Yesterday 18:26

Just in

10:29
F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'
08:59
Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return
08:15
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari fury, F1 star slams team strategy
8-5
We thought F1 was bad: INDYCAR drivers rage over crazy rules: 'If INDYCAR f*** up again, I'm penalised?'
8-5
Daniel Ricciardo on life in the F1 paddock: 'That was not normal'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired' Latest F1 News

F1 champion admits 'I was living the dream and convinced I would be fired'

15 minutes ago
Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton' F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin are in crisis but Alonso would never 'throw in the towel like Lewis Hamilton'

1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return F1 News & Gossip

Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return

1 hour ago
Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin 2026 flop ‘the biggest blunder in F1 history’ claims top Fernando Alonso insider

Yesterday 21:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x