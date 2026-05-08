F1 News Today: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Lewis Hamilton has openly expressed his doubts over Ferrari’s current approach, after 11 upgrades were brought by the team to the Miami Grand Prix.

A number of teams have taken a huge step forward following the five-week break in the sport.

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Red Bull target sensational Oscar Piastri move with Max Verstappen future uncertain

Red Bull have turned their attention to McLaren star Oscar Piastri for 2027, according to reports.

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Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen could be set to leave the outfit at the end of this year, despite being contracted until the end of the 2028 season.

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Red Bull fury over 'childish' McLaren as 'animosity' festers between F1 rivals

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has been very public about his distaste towards Red Bull and Racings Bulls' A/B team operation.

On top of this, there is tension between the two teams surrounding Gianpiero Lambiase's exit. Now, there are fears that the 'animosity' could get out of hand.

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F1 return for BANNED grand prix opens up after 70 years

A ban that was previously placed on a country hosting racing events has been lifted, opening the door to a potential return to F1 and praise from former FIA presidential candidate Laura Villars.

The Swiss Grand Prix ran consecutively at Circuit Bremgarten in Bern between 1950-1954 in the earliest years of the F1 world championship, but has since been under a government-imposed ban.

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Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited'

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed that he will be present in the paddock for an iconic race later this month.

He's exclaimed that he's 'never been more excited' to be visiting this race as a fan.

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