close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2026

F1 News Today: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Hamilton fearing Ferrari path as Red Bull target shock driver transfer

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lewis Hamilton has openly expressed his doubts over Ferrari’s current approach, after 11 upgrades were brought by the team to the Miami Grand Prix.

A number of teams have taken a huge step forward following the five-week break in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull target sensational Oscar Piastri move with Max Verstappen future uncertain

Red Bull have turned their attention to McLaren star Oscar Piastri for 2027, according to reports.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen could be set to leave the outfit at the end of this year, despite being contracted until the end of the 2028 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull fury over 'childish' McLaren as 'animosity' festers between F1 rivals

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has been very public about his distaste towards Red Bull and Racings Bulls' A/B team operation.

On top of this, there is tension between the two teams surrounding Gianpiero Lambiase's exit. Now, there are fears that the 'animosity' could get out of hand.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 return for BANNED grand prix opens up after 70 years

A ban that was previously placed on a country hosting racing events has been lifted, opening the door to a potential return to F1 and praise from former FIA presidential candidate Laura Villars.

The Swiss Grand Prix ran consecutively at Circuit Bremgarten in Bern between 1950-1954 in the earliest years of the F1 world championship, but has since been under a government-imposed ban.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited'

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed that he will be present in the paddock for an iconic race later this month.

He's exclaimed that he's 'never been more excited' to be visiting this race as a fan.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Oscar Piastri F1 News Today

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Jealous of Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton fears Ferrari F1 development path

Jealous of Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton fears Ferrari F1 development path

  • Yesterday 19:43
Red Bull target sensational Oscar Piastri move with Max Verstappen future uncertain

Red Bull target sensational Oscar Piastri move with Max Verstappen future uncertain

  • Yesterday 18:57
British F1 fans get one free-to-air race with £1BILLION Sky TV deal

British F1 fans get one free-to-air race with £1BILLION Sky TV deal

  • 18 minutes ago
Oscar Piastri stunned by brutal Charles Leclerc attack

Oscar Piastri stunned by brutal Charles Leclerc attack

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited'

Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited'

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it

F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it

  • Yesterday 21:14

Just in

08:14
British F1 fans get one free-to-air race with £1BILLION Sky TV deal
7-5
Oscar Piastri stunned by brutal Charles Leclerc attack
7-5
Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited'
7-5
F1 star Charles Leclerc bought an incredible new £15m yacht and his wife Alexandra christened it
7-5
Red Bull fury over 'childish' McLaren as 'animosity' festers between F1 rivals
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

British F1 fans get one free-to-air race with £1BILLION Sky TV deal F1 on TV

British F1 fans get one free-to-air race with £1BILLION Sky TV deal

18 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited' Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo heading to iconic race: 'Never been more excited'

Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull fury over 'childish' McLaren as 'animosity' festers between F1 rivals F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull fury over 'childish' McLaren as 'animosity' festers between F1 rivals

Yesterday 20:28
Jealous of Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton fears Ferrari F1 development path Lewis Hamilton

Jealous of Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton fears Ferrari F1 development path

Yesterday 19:43
Ontdek het op Google Play
x