Plenty has been written about F1 champion Max Verstappen's future so far in 2026, but we might just have had one of the most exciting updates yet.

Verstappen is never shy to step out of his comfort zone and swap his F1 machinery for another car, as we saw earlier this year when he competed in the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race, and now, he has been linked with a move to NASCAR.

While many NASCAR drivers and legends have discussed the tantalising potential of the Dutchman making the switch for a one-off race appearance in the States, according to one Cup Series (NASCAR's top division) team owner, Justin Marks, it isn't a total fantasy.

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“It’s definitely on his radar," Marks explained on the SPEED with Harvick and Buxton show recently. "Through the Red Bull network, we’ve had those discussions. He’s eager to try various racing styles.

“It might be complicated right now, but I wouldn’t rule it out for the future.”

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Max Verstappen to NASCAR would be blockbuster

The prospect of Verstappen making the switch to NASCAR for a one-off appearance is a delicious one for several reasons, and it certainly would not be a gimmick or publicity stunt.

Contrary to some beliefs that NASCAR drivers only turn left and race around in circles, the sport also competes on several road courses throughout the season, and one of these would be the perfect step into stock car racing for the four-time champion.

While he may struggle to compete on the ovals, Shane van Gisbergen showed that elite drivers from other series can win races on NASCAR road courses, even on their debut, when the four-time Supercars champion won the Chicago Street Race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Sure, expecting Verstappen to win on debut might be a bit ambitious, but given his talent, he could certainly compete, and he is a driver whom the sport and its fans would totally embrace.

Aggressive driving style? Check. Not afraid to say what he thinks? Check. Pure racer who will drive a car to its absolute limit? Check. It would be blockbuster, must-watch stuff.

Oh, and not to mention the fact that we would get to see Kyle Larson and Verstappen go up against each other out on the track after Larson's controversial comments in 2024.

Verstappen switch would be a win for F1 and NASCAR

Aside from the above, the move could also benefit both F1 and NASCAR.

Of course, we have seen F1 drivers make the switch before, with names such as Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and most recently, Kevin Magnussen, all dipping their toes in NASCAR waters to varying degrees over the years. However, a prime Verstappen making the move would be a different ball game altogether.

Just imagine the coverage from all around the world. Outlets across the United States, Europe and further afield would be following Verstappen's every turn throughout, and closely following how the F1 star was getting on during his latest challenge.

That sort of coverage would be huge for NASCAR as a sport, which is currently trying to turn the tide on declining TV ratings and only really gets major coverage in the United States.

On top of that, just think of all of the F1 and racing fans who have never watched NASCAR that could tune in. They might not have given NASCAR the time of day before or think it's for them, but Verstappen competing would lure them in, and there is a good chance they might enjoy what they see.

On the other hand, the same could be said about NASCAR fans and Verstappen. As mentioned, the four-time champion has the sort of driving style and personality that would go down extremely well in the sport, and those who don't regularly watch F1 or keep up with the goings-on of the paddock might well be inclined to do so if they like the cut of Verstappen's jib.

An exciting prospect for racing fans

Ultimately, whether or not Verstappen ever lines up on the NASCAR Cup Series grid remains to be seen, but the fact it is even a possibility is an exciting enough prospect for racing fans across the world.

A crossover involving one of F1's biggest stars would bring huge attention to the stock car racing series, showcase Verstappen's talent and versatility, and bridge some of the gap that exists between the fanbases of both sports.

Wherever he goes, Verstappen makes headlines for all of the right reasons, and that would certainly be the case if he stepped into a stock car. If the opportunity ever arises, the four-time champion should not hesitate. It would be a big win for himself, NASCAR, F1 and motorsport as a whole.

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