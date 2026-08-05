F1's annual summer break is now in full swing, but how does it actually work?

The teams and drivers jetted out of Hungary for their yearly holidays, and will not return to on-track until Dutch Grand Prix weekend kicks off on Friday August 21.

We are exactly halfway through the 2026 season as Lewis Hamilton tries to chase down teen sensation Kimi Antonelli at the top of the championship standings, after 11 thrilling races. Time to recharge those batteries for the title run-in.

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During the 14-day summer break, all F1 teams and their factories must take a complete pause from work that could enhance car performance - they are allowed to do literally nothing to make their machinery better for Zandvoort on.

Mandated by article 3.1 of the operational regulations, this shutdown is scheduled during July and August. In 2026, for example, it is taking place between the last weekend of July and the penultimate weekend of August, when no races are held.

Following the debrief in Hungary, teams get that much-needed rest until the second week of the shutdown, at which point they begin preparations for Zandvoort.

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Ban on performance-related work

Throughout these 14 days, teams are strictly prohibited from engaging in any activities that might influence car performance. This means no developing, designing, or testing new parts, and no work in the wind tunnel or simulator. If a car sustains heavy damage, a team may request an FIA exception solely to carry out necessary repairs.

Furthermore, teams aren’t allowed to hold meetings or even send emails unless it involves essential services or routine maintenance, such as cleaning. These restrictions ensure that nobody gains an unfair competitive advantage during the break, and any violations can result in steep penalties. Meanwhile, departments like marketing, merchandise, finance, and HR continue their work since their tasks don’t affect car performance.

Why does F1 have a summer break?

The racing season runs from March to December, with heavy preparations kicking off immediately after the final race and holiday period for the next season, including February test days.

F1 teams work almost nonstop throughout the year, making this scheduled pause vital for the thousands involved in the sport. It gives everyone - from drivers and engineers to the entire support staff - a chance to recharge both mentally and physically.

This break also offers a rare opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, which is hard to come by during the hectic racing season. Additionally, pausing car development for two weeks helps to manage costs.

Teams can choose when to close down during July or August, although most opt for the first two weeks of August. This timing allows ample opportunity to wind down operations after Hungary and set up everything once again before the Dutch Grand Prix.

All roads lead to Zandvoort in August.

When is the next F1 race?

All roads leads to Zandvoort in the Netherlands for the final Dutch Grand Prix (for now). Max Verstappen's 'Orange Army' will assemble en masse to see if the four-time world champion can register a first Grand Prix victory of 2026.

Until then (August 21-23), we have to make do with more silly season madness, Toto and Max (maybe) holidaying together and maybe some Lewis and Kim updates.

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