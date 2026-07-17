FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

Ferrari have been handed an official FIA verdict at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix concerning both of their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Following Friday's second practice session, it was announced by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer that Hamilton and Leclerc had been referred to the stewards' room after an alleged Ferrari misdemeanour.

It was revealed the Scuderia had not returned the correct amount of tyres to Pirelli ahead of the second practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit on Friday, something which required a trip to see the stewards.

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Bauer stated that, despite electronically returning two sets of tyres per car, Ferrari had not physically done so, resulting in an investigation.

Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins stated that a similar incident had led to her former Aston Martin team receiving a one-place grid penalty a few years ago, sparking fears that Hamilton and Leclerc could be set to face a similar punishment, or perhaps worse.

Now, Ferrari have been handed an official verdict on the matter, with the FIA stewards announcing the Maranello-based squad have avoided a penalty and instead have been fined for the two misdemeanours.

Both documents released by the FIA on the matter confirmed Ferrari have been handed a €5,000 fine, meaning they will have to pay a total of €10,000 for the error.

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Ferrari handed FIA verdict for Hamilton and Leclerc

Having been to see the stewards in the aftermath of Friday's second practice session, the verdict dropped regarding both Hamilton and Leclerc.

A full statement from the FIA race stewards' read: "The competitor (Scuderia Ferrari HP) is fined €5000.

"The stewards heard from the team representative of car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) who acknowledged the breach and attributed it to an oversight."

Collins reveals Aston Martin's punishment for similar offence

Before the verdict was announced, Sky Sports F1's Collins said live on air that she felt a harsher punishment could be coming Ferrari's way as a result of the rookie error.

"At the end of FP1, most people use two tyres then they have to be electronically returned in the system to tell Pirelli which tyres you give back and which you leave - they are all barcoded and scanned in and out," Collins said.

"But they have to physically be sent back to Pirelli. The reason they have to physically be sent back is Pirelli look at them for damage, cuts, anything they need to change in the tyre - the pressures, safety issues.

"When Aston Martin did it, we physically returned the tyres but didn't electronically return the right tyre. We got a one-place grid penalty for Nico Hulkenberg and were very sore about that.

"The fact it hasn't been physically returned is more of an issue because the idea is you could have used that tyre for pit stop practice, Pirelli don't have all the right data. In my opinion, that needs to be more of a slap on the wrist, it needs to be a penalty."

Luckily for Hamilton, Leclerc and Ferrari however, team principal Fred Vasseur was correct when he told media with a giggle on Friday prior to the verdict announcement: "It will be a fine."

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