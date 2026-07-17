What Max Verstappen said about his Red Bull future at the Belgian Grand Prix

Verstappen has assured media he will be the one to provide a contract update

During a tense F1 media session ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen unsurprisingly fielded lots of questions about his future.

For weeks, speculation about Verstappen’s next move has dominated headlines and though the Dutchman said he had 'nothing' to add in Spa on Thursday, several drivers did drop some intriguing hints amid the usual FIA press conference banter.

After vague tweets about an 'absolutely massive' motorsport announcement flooded social media last week, I found myself refreshing my inbox, hoping for a press release from Red Bull (or even McLaren).

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In the end, it turned out to be much ado about nothing, and all eyes shifted to Belgium’s media day—though Verstappen didn’t confirm once and for all that he’ll stick with Red Bull next season.

The 28-year-old wasn’t keen on discussing his future in detail at the press conference.

He briefly mentioned he had nothing new to share before joining a session with the Dutch press in Red Bull's hospitality area.

When asked by GPFans if he was tired of the constant inquiries about his plans, he replied: "Yes, that’s why I cut it off. I’m just not in the mood to talk about it, and it will eventually fade away."

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Max Verstappen plays F1 media game

Again, he kept his future plans under wraps, yet his measured responses suggested a clear strategy.

When pressed on whether he had internally decided what his next steps would be—despite not wanting to comment publicly—he said: "I’m focused on taking the right steps.

"Everything falls into place naturally in time. I don’t have a set date in mind; there’s no pressure."

Understandably, many are fed up with the endless rumours. With decades of media experience and a keen sense for F1’s political games, Verstappen is clearly choosing not to announce a commitment to Red Bull just yet.

The likelihood of an imminent transfer also appears to be fading. While F1 contracts are more like letters of intent that can be revoked at any moment, few of the sport’s top figures seem rattled by the rumour mill.

For example, during an interview with GPFans, Oscar Piastri confirmed with a simple "Yes" that he will be driving for McLaren next season amid rumours of a potential seat swap with Verstappen.

Similarly, George Russell expressed complete confidence in his future with Mercedes, stating in Barcelona that he’s, “100 per cent certain” he will be staying with Toto Wolff's outfit.

What will Verstappen do with F1 future?

That said, Verstappen isn’t entirely without options.

If the four-time champion were to explore opportunities at Mercedes, Ferrari, or McLaren, those teams would surely be open to talks.

Perhaps he’s instead hoping to apply internal pressure at Red Bull—maybe seeking greater freedom or wanting the team to take his input on car development more seriously.

While it’s all still speculation, there’s a sense that the driver is deliberately keeping his future with Red Bull under wraps for now.

Bearman joins in F1 silly season

The media session with Oliver Bearman was equally revealing.

The Haas driver was asked about rumors that Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies might be considering him as a potential successor to Verstappen.

"It’s a huge compliment to be mentioned by a team like Red Bull," Bearman told GPFans.

He continued, "But I’m still in the dark about my own future—I don’t have a contract for next year."

The question of whether he’s a free agent for next season quickly fell by the wayside when Bearman clarified, "That’s not what I meant."

At this point, it’s all open to speculation, even as many F1 fans are exhausted by the constant rumor mill.

We’re likely to learn more before the summer break, as Verstappen’s manager has indicated that a decision will be made by then.

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Written by Jan Bolscher - Senior Editor en Formule 1-verslaggever Jan Bolscher (29) is een Nederlandse Formule 1-journalist, geaccrediteerd door zowel de Nederlandse Sport Pers (NSP) als de Formule 1. Hij heeft ruim zeven jaar ervaring in de Formule 1-journalistiek en doet verslag vanuit de Formule 1-paddock, waar hij de coureurs interviewt en een breed netwerk met de teams, de FIA en de Formule 1 heeft opgebouwd. Doordat hij in nauw contact staat met de persmanagers van de Formule 1-teams, de Forrmule 1 en de FIA, weet Jan als eerste rondgaande geruchten te ontkrachten of te bevestigen. Daarnaast draagt hij de titels Senior Editor en Brand Manager Assistent bij GPFans. In deze rollen vormt hij een leidende draad binnen de redactie. View full biography

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