Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

A major player in Sky's F1 coverage will be absent from the race weekend in Spa

A key star of the Sky Sports F1 presenting lineup has confirmed they will be not be a part of this weekend's coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The British broadcaster has covered the pinnacle of motorsport since acquiring the rights to do so in 2012, and now holds the exclusive rights to show every single race weekend of the season live.

Sky Sports take F1 fans inside the action with a jam-packed TV schedule every race weekend, through the F1 Show, Paddock Uncut, live session coverage, Martin Brundle's gridwalks, the Chequered Flag reaction and of course, Ted's Notebook.

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But fans of the quirky pit-lane reporter will have to settle with a race weekend without him at Spa after Kravitz confirmed at Silverstone last time out that he would be absent from the Belgian GP.

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Ted Kravitz confirms Belgian Grand Prix absence

Having played a pivotal role in an exciting sprint weekend that offered even more Ted's Notebook action than usual at the British GP, Kravitz confirmed he would not be returning with Sky Sports until the 11th round in Hungary.

Confirming his absence from our screens until the final race before the summer shutdown, Kravitz closed out his final Ted's Notebook of the British GP last time out by saying: "It’s the Belgian Grand Prix on the 17th, 18th and 19th of July. I am not doing that."

The reporter then joked: "I think I am still going to be out training how to play darts with Luke Littler," in reference to the British GP's 'A Night at the Darts', which saw the two sports combined as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Fallon Sherrock all rocked up to compete with one another for the crowd at Silverstone.

Kravitz concluded his Notebook segment by reassuring fans that they would see him before the summer break, adding: "The Notebook will return for the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest in a couple of weeks’ time."

Sky Sports will still be running the rest of their F1 schedule as usual to cover all three practice sessions, qualifying and Sunday's Belgian GP at Spa.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The next race on the calendar takes place on Sunday, July 19 with a 3pm local start time (CEST) at Spa-Francorchamps. That is 2pm in the UK and 9am Eastern/6am Pacific in the US.

It is NOT a Sprint weekend so we have the normal F1 format of FP1 and FP2 on Friday, July 17, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, July 18 and the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 19.

The action on track starts at 13:30 local time on Friday with FP1 (12:30 in the UK, 0730 Eastern).

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