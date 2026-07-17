F1 press conference shut down over Red Bull driver transfer rumours

Ollie Bearman has admitted he is flattered by the rumours linking him to a potential move to Red Bull, but things came to a sudden halt when he was pressed about his future at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The young Brit, now in his second full Formula 1 season with Haas, stressed ahead of the race that these are merely speculations.

“It’s flattering to be mentioned in connection with a team as successful as Red Bull, even if it’s just talk,” he told GPFans at Spa.

Article continues under video

“Right now, my main focus is on my work at Haas.” The future of this promising talent has become a hot topic in the paddock.

According to Sky Sports F1, Red Bull is closely monitoring his progress as a possible replacement for Max Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals

Links with Ferrari

Bearman’s past involvement in Ferrari’s development program makes a future with the Scuderia seem like a natural step.

When asked if he sees himself with Ferrari rather than Red Bull, he replied affirmatively.

“I hope so," he said. "I don’t have complete control over that, but Ferrari has trusted me since my days in Formula 3 and even gave me a seat for 2024.

"They’re truly the reason I’m here today.”

Two years ago in Saudi Arabia, he filled in for Carlos Sainz, who was sidelined by appendicitis, before eventually joining Haas.

However, a straight move to the factory team in Maranello appears unlikely in the near future, given the long-term deals already in place with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Bearman stepped in for Sainz at the Saudi Arabian GP

No Contract for 2027?

Despite his strong connection with Ferrari, Bearman’s long-term future remains uncertain.

He confirmed that once his current deal expires, he isn’t tied down anywhere. “At the moment, I don’t have a contract for next year, so I’m still in the dark about 2027,” he admitted.

When pressed about whether he’d truly be a “free agent” next season, he quickly clarified, “No, that’s not what I meant.” Before GPFans and other media could delve deeper into his contractual status, Haas’ PR team stepped in to put an end to the discussion about his future.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

Related