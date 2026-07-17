F1 press conference shut down over Red Bull driver transfer rumours
F1 press conference shut down over Red Bull driver transfer rumours
Things came to a sudden halt in SpaMake us your Google favorite
Ollie Bearman has admitted he is flattered by the rumours linking him to a potential move to Red Bull, but things came to a sudden halt when he was pressed about his future at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The young Brit, now in his second full Formula 1 season with Haas, stressed ahead of the race that these are merely speculations.
“It’s flattering to be mentioned in connection with a team as successful as Red Bull, even if it’s just talk,” he told GPFans at Spa.
“Right now, my main focus is on my work at Haas.” The future of this promising talent has become a hot topic in the paddock.
According to Sky Sports F1, Red Bull is closely monitoring his progress as a possible replacement for Max Verstappen.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals
Links with Ferrari
Bearman’s past involvement in Ferrari’s development program makes a future with the Scuderia seem like a natural step.
When asked if he sees himself with Ferrari rather than Red Bull, he replied affirmatively.
“I hope so," he said. "I don’t have complete control over that, but Ferrari has trusted me since my days in Formula 3 and even gave me a seat for 2024.
"They’re truly the reason I’m here today.”
Two years ago in Saudi Arabia, he filled in for Carlos Sainz, who was sidelined by appendicitis, before eventually joining Haas.
However, a straight move to the factory team in Maranello appears unlikely in the near future, given the long-term deals already in place with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
No Contract for 2027?
Despite his strong connection with Ferrari, Bearman’s long-term future remains uncertain.
He confirmed that once his current deal expires, he isn’t tied down anywhere. “At the moment, I don’t have a contract for next year, so I’m still in the dark about 2027,” he admitted.
When pressed about whether he’d truly be a “free agent” next season, he quickly clarified, “No, that’s not what I meant.” Before GPFans and other media could delve deeper into his contractual status, Haas’ PR team stepped in to put an end to the discussion about his future.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause
READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen signs McLaren deal, Lando Norris gets bad news for Belgian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you
- Yesterday 22:27
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Red Bull announce major F1 U-turn after Max Verstappen complaints
F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell will think about Belgian Grand Prix disqualification 'on his deathbed'
Latest News
F1 press conference shut down over Red Bull driver transfer rumours
- 41 minutes ago
Red Bull announce major F1 U-turn after Max Verstappen complaints
- 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen signs McLaren deal, Lando Norris gets bad news for Belgian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you
- Yesterday 22:27
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- Yesterday 21:42
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june