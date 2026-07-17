F1 News Today: Max Verstappen signs McLaren deal, Lando Norris gets bad news for Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has signed a deal that will see him work with a McLaren racing driver.

Verstappen Racing have announced Dries Van Langendonck has joined Verstappen’s team. The McLaren junior will remain part of the British racing program while receiving additional support from the four-time world champion, who expressed enthusiasm about the signing during media day at Spa-Francorchamps.

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Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren have announced that Lando Norris will be forced to take a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix as a direct result of implementing a change of his car.

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The reigning champion is set to have a fourth power electronics unit fitted on his car for the race weekend in Spa, exceeding the maximum number of allocated power electronics units allowed and therefore incurring a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

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The $215m F1 arms race that could give Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed Ferrari's aggressive approach to upgrades so far in 2026

There was once a time where F1 was simply a race for teams to spend their way to the top of the championship, with no limits on the amount of cash that could be used to do so.

But those days are long gone and we are already seeing how F1's cost cap could impact Lewis Hamilton's chances of stealing an eighth title victory this season as the upgrades war rages on between Mercedes and Ferrari.

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Official weather warning issued at Belgian Grand Prix

An official weather warning has been issued just in time for the F1 circus to stroll into town for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Even though temperatures are only expected to reach highs of 24 degrees Celsius during the first day of proceedings on Friday at Spa, the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium have issued a yellow weather warning for the heat until midnight on Saturday, warning that precautions should be taken in the region.

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Aston Martin risk 'world of pain' as F1 insiders highlight the dangers of Newey plan

Aston Martin have been warned that the upcoming upgrades packages being pushed by team principal Adrian Newey could be risking a 'world of pain' for the struggling squad.

Newey's F1 team are hoping to turn over a new leaf when they bring their first upgrades of the year at the Hungarian GP next weekend, but insiders have suggested they could backfire and set the team even further back.

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