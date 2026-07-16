Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you
Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you
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Lewis Hamilton has given his perspective on what it's like to be the best in the world at what you do, as one of the relatively few people who can say that without much pushback.
The Brit hasn't just been the best in the world at various points in his career, but his peak and longevity have combined to put him in the conversation for very best F1 driver of all time.
Despite that – or perhaps because of it – he confessed recently that the high of being on top of his sport is fleeting, and is always followed by a descent.
In the first edition of a new promotional series by lululemon, for whom Hamilton has been a brand ambassador since early 2025, the Ferrari star hit the golf course with Australian processional golfer Min Woo Lee for a relaxed round of the king's game and a chat.
READ MORE: Hamilton admits 'distrust' from Ferrari team after difficult period
Hamilton: You can only be at the mountaintop for a short while
The pair discussed their respective pursuits, while Hamilton took the time to pick up a little bit of free coaching from his fellow brand ambassador.
Toward the end of the video, the first of the Rest Day series, Lee told Hamilton: "I want to know what it feels like to be the best in the world."
“I mean, it feels pretty special for a short, but a really short space of time," Hamilton replied. "I think it's like being at a peak of a mountain. You can only be there for a short period of time. You've got to go down again, and so it's like the climb down and then the build to trying to do it again.
"I think from the outside it looks more than it is. It feels great that you've done it and you're proud of yourself, and then you're like straight on to the next one.”
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