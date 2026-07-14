Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been warned about making the switch to McLaren to follow his close ally Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen has been linked with a transfer to the Woking-based outfit due to the performance issues that Red Bull are suffering with.

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Inside Red Bull, the new revelations: Horner's shocking admission and internal 'fighting'

If Checo Perez ever doubted what he was walking into after joining Red Bull, Christian Horner made it very clear, very quickly.

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The 36-year-old Mexican - now with Cadillac - spent four highly successful years with the Milton Keynes giants and helped Max Verstappen claim the world title in every single year of his tenure.

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Lewis Hamilton admits 'distrust' from Ferrari team after difficult period

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that 'the trust was not there' during his first season at Ferrari, due to his poor performances.

Hamilton was in poor form in 2025, not picking up a single grand prix podium despite his team-mate Charles Leclerc claiming seven in the same car, and Hamilton finished a whopping 86 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship.

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Ferrari's secret to aggressive F1 upgrades revealed and why the costcap can't help rival teams stop them

Ferrari have taken an aggressive upgrade strategy this year, as they try and catch up to the dominant team in F1 2026, Mercedes.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned how they are bringing quite so many upgrades, in an era of the cost cap in the sport.

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Aston Martin announce Fernando Alonso replacement at Belgian Grand Prix

Aston Martin have announced that two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso will not be taking part in FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Alonso has been struggling throughout 2026 to make a real difference for the team, only picking up one world championship point from nine race weekends as the Silverstone outfit have struggled with reliability and performance issues.

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Williams confirm internal F1 review as Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has revealed that an internal review of the team's progress throughout 2026 will be undertaken.

Williams have struggled throughout 2026 so far, only picking up 11 points from the first nine grand prix weekends and sitting down in eighth in the constructors' championship, despite finishing fifth in that championship last year.

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