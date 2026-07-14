F1 News Today: Verstappen McLaren warning as fresh Red Bull revelations drop
F1 News Today: Verstappen McLaren warning as fresh Red Bull revelations drop
The biggest breaking F1 news on Tuesday July 14Make us your Google favorite
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been warned about making the switch to McLaren to follow his close ally Gianpiero Lambiase.
Verstappen has been linked with a transfer to the Woking-based outfit due to the performance issues that Red Bull are suffering with.
➡️ READ MORE
Inside Red Bull, the new revelations: Horner's shocking admission and internal 'fighting'
If Checo Perez ever doubted what he was walking into after joining Red Bull, Christian Horner made it very clear, very quickly.
The 36-year-old Mexican - now with Cadillac - spent four highly successful years with the Milton Keynes giants and helped Max Verstappen claim the world title in every single year of his tenure.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton admits 'distrust' from Ferrari team after difficult period
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that 'the trust was not there' during his first season at Ferrari, due to his poor performances.
Hamilton was in poor form in 2025, not picking up a single grand prix podium despite his team-mate Charles Leclerc claiming seven in the same car, and Hamilton finished a whopping 86 points behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari's secret to aggressive F1 upgrades revealed and why the costcap can't help rival teams stop them
Ferrari have taken an aggressive upgrade strategy this year, as they try and catch up to the dominant team in F1 2026, Mercedes.
But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned how they are bringing quite so many upgrades, in an era of the cost cap in the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin announce Fernando Alonso replacement at Belgian Grand Prix
Aston Martin have announced that two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso will not be taking part in FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Alonso has been struggling throughout 2026 to make a real difference for the team, only picking up one world championship point from nine race weekends as the Silverstone outfit have struggled with reliability and performance issues.
➡️ READ MORE
Williams confirm internal F1 review as Carlos Sainz exit rumours swirl
Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has revealed that an internal review of the team's progress throughout 2026 will be undertaken.
Williams have struggled throughout 2026 so far, only picking up 11 points from the first nine grand prix weekends and sitting down in eighth in the constructors' championship, despite finishing fifth in that championship last year.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Christian Horner's extraordinary Red Bull sacrifice revealed: 'It can't have been healthy'
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner's 'logical next step' after £75m sacking as Red Bull face new setback
- Yesterday 16:47
Red Bull designer 'always looks stressed' as Max Verstappen staff nickname revealed by F1 insider
- Yesterday 23:15
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Christian Horner's extraordinary Red Bull sacrifice revealed: 'It can't have been healthy'
Aston Martin F1 insider reveals 'pain' and Adrian Newey leadership verdict
Aston Martin confirm two-phase plan to start challenging F1 rivals and claim there is more to come
Max Verstappen 'regrets' F1 team decision, claims former Red Bull chief
Latest News
FIA called to make seismic change that would transform F1 forever
- 18 minutes ago
F1 team weighing up driver swap decision
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner's extraordinary Red Bull sacrifice revealed: 'It can't have been healthy'
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 insider reveals 'pain' and Adrian Newey leadership verdict
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen McLaren warning as fresh Red Bull revelations drop
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull designer 'always looks stressed' as Max Verstappen staff nickname revealed by F1 insider
- Yesterday 23:15
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june