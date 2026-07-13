Kim Kardashian shares adorable selfie with Lewis Hamilton as couple enjoy 'summer at the lake'

F1's greatest power couple is officially back with Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sharing sweet selfies from a beautiful 'summer' at the lake'.

The 41-year-old Hamilton has been dating Kim since early February, when the celebrity media lost its collective mind with the news that the pair had spent a weekend together at an upscale resort in the UK Cotswolds.

Since then the couple have taken things up a level, being almost inseparable when Hamilton is not behind the wheel of a Ferrari in F1 combat.

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Kim made her first appearance in the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix in May, supporting Hamilton as he drove to a terrific second-placed finish.

The blossoming romance has co-incided with Hamilton's return to top form as he closes on leader Kimi Antonelli at the head of the Drivers' championship standings - the gap is now down to just 32 points.

Hamilton also recently ended a 686-day wait for a race victory, winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix to register his first success in Ferrari red.

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Kardashian shares family photos

Now Hamilton is starting to prepare for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa this weekend, but before that he found time to spend time on vacation with Kim and her family.

The 45-year-old Skims founder and reality TV megastar took to her social media platforms to share the photos on Monday, with the pick a perfect selfie with Lewis and her eight-year-old daughter Chicago West.

The accompanying caption read quite simply: "Summers at the lake with my favorite people" and the album of 20 photos tells the story of a wonderful summer vacation complete with 4th of July celebrations.

We also got to see Lewis in action wakeboarding, with Kim going absolutely wild for her bf and his exploits on the water.

The new photo of Kim and Lewis comes just days after some websites ran unfounded rumours of a potential breakup based on nothing more than whether the couple had unfollowed each other on social media. Clearly, not the case.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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