Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed

Will Verstappen race for Mercedes next year? We finally know the answer

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has announced his decision over the Silver Arrows 2027 driver lineup live on air at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Ahead of Red Bull's home race in Spielberg, rumours were swirling over the future of Max Verstappen with a potential move to Mercedes the talk of the paddock once again.

Wolff is no stranger to flirting with the idea of the Dutchman signing for the Brackley-based squad.

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In the past, he admitted he wouldn't be doing his job as team principal if he didn't at least explore the option of poaching the four-time champion from within Red Bull's ranks.

Having put his faith in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to lead his team into the sport's new regulations era, Wolff has now revealed his decision over whether he wants to stick or twist with his driver lineup.

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Wolff settles for Russell, rules out Verstappen Mercedes move

After Russell topped the timesheets in the final hour of practice at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, Wolff spoke to Sky Sports and provided a significant update regarding the British star's future.

The 28-year-old's current contract only lasts until the end of this season and although no official announcement has confirmed an extension, Russell himself told media in Austria that he will '100 per cent' be driving for Mercedes in 2027.

This was a message Wolff then echoed to Sky Sports, revealing: "We don’t want to change things.

"I said to George I think it’s a lineup that is good for us. I am very happy with the two of them," he concluded.

So, it seems Mercedes will return with the combination of youth and experience next season without adding Verstappen to their ranks, as the Dutchman's own future at Red Bull remains up in the air.

The four-time champion is currently contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has a contract clause that is rumoured to allow him to leave the energy drink giants should he sit outside of the top two in the drivers' standings by the time the summer break rolls around next month.

Wolff's driver duo of Antonelli and Russell sit P1 and P3 in the championship prior to the round in Austria, whereas Verstappen is all the way down in seventh.

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