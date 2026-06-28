Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was caught taking his frustrations out on George Russell during on-track proceedings at the Austrian Grand Prix.

So far there has been very little to celebrate for the Dutchman as Red Bull struggle to get back into contention for the win at their home race.

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Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes have been pulled up for a breach of FIA rules at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

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The Silver Arrows claimed pole for Sunday's big race, but it was not all good news for Toto Wolff's team.

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F1 Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix chaos after Verstappen crash

Saturday's qualifying session at the Austrian Grand Prix ended in chaos after a late Max Verstappen crash at the Red Bull Ring.

The incident ruined the pole hopes of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and very nearly handed Ferrari a front-row lockout as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton roared back into contention.

Antonelli pole bid was ruined by Verstappen crash.

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FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

F1's governing body, the FIA, have announced their decision over whether Red Bull star Isack Hadjar will be penalised following an incident during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hadjar was investigated by the stewards for the unusual charge of driving unnecessarily slowly.

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Red Bull apologise to Max Verstappen for 'unusual' defect which caused Austrian Grand Prix crash

Red Bull have issued an apology to Max Verstappen for the issue which caused the four-time world champion to crash in qualifying for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Dutchman was on his final flying lap in Q3 on Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car in Turn 9 and span into the gravel and then a barrier.

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Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed how George Russell's pole position was upheld, after some confusion surrounding the qualifying results at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell set the fastest lap of the Q3 session, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, prompting wild celebrations from the Brit and his Mercedes team.

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Former Red Bull F1 chief claims only one thing will decide Max Verstappen future

Red Bull's former motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has addressed the much-discussed escape clause linked to Max Verstappen's contract, pointing to the one thing that will decide the star driver's future.

Ahead of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Marko urged calm for the team's home race, even though there’s a chance Verstappen might choose to activate the clause during the upcoming summer break.

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Sky F1 refuse to broadcast 'graphic' footage at Austrian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 revealed during their broadcast on Saturday that they would not be showing 'graphic' footage involving a Haas mechanic.

During Friday practice in Austria, Haas rookie driver Ryo Hirakawa took part in FP1, as the team look to fill their rookie driver quota for the season.

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George Russell one of NINE F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling at Austrian Grand Prix

F1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed George Russell was one of nine drivers hit by a deleted lap ruling during qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the final moments of Saturday's fight for pole position, it was Ferrari star Charles Leclerc who looked set to take the top spot on the grid for Sunday's main race.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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