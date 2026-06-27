close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Austrian GP, generic, 2026

F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Max Verstappen, Austrian GP, generic, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 race in Austria

Google Make us your Google favorite

The Austrian Grand Prix is here, as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first Ferrari win last time out and George Russell tries to haul himself back into the title race, and we have all you need to know about how to watch the big race live.

Kimi Antonelli's championship lead was cut last time out in Barcelona, with 'just' 41 points separating him and Hamilton at the top of the standings after the Brit won and Antonelli's Mercedes gave up on him.

George Russell is a further nine points back after finishing second in Catalunya, taking advantage of his team-mate's misfortune to gain a small foothold back in the championship fight.

Will Antonelli get back to winning ways in the Styrian hills this weekend, or will his British challengers further eat into his cushion at the top of the standings?

Here's how you can watch the 71-lap race in your region.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes to announce huge driver move

F1 Race Times - 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: "Lewis Hamilton reveals 'private' details of F1 injury agony

Related

F1 Austrian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

  • 7 minutes ago
Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 47 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Max Verstappen crash throws results into chaos at Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results Today: Max Verstappen crash throws results into chaos at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Martin Brundle absent at Austrian Grand Prix - this is why

Martin Brundle absent at Austrian Grand Prix - this is why

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring

  • Today 13:59
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

  • Today 13:38

Just in

19:24
FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying
18:44
Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix
17:13
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Max Verstappen crash throws results into chaos at Austrian Grand Prix
15:52
Martin Brundle absent at Austrian Grand Prix - this is why
14:42
Former Red Bull F1 chief claims only one thing will decide Max Verstappen future
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix Austrian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix

47 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

Today 13:38
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why

Today 12:30
McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue McLaren

McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue

Today 08:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x