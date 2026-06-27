F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 race in Austria

The Austrian Grand Prix is here, as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first Ferrari win last time out and George Russell tries to haul himself back into the title race, and we have all you need to know about how to watch the big race live.

Kimi Antonelli's championship lead was cut last time out in Barcelona, with 'just' 41 points separating him and Hamilton at the top of the standings after the Brit won and Antonelli's Mercedes gave up on him.

George Russell is a further nine points back after finishing second in Catalunya, taking advantage of his team-mate's misfortune to gain a small foothold back in the championship fight.

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Will Antonelli get back to winning ways in the Styrian hills this weekend, or will his British challengers further eat into his cushion at the top of the standings?

Here's how you can watch the 71-lap race in your region.

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F1 Race Times - 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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