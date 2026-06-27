F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 race in AustriaMake us your Google favorite
The Austrian Grand Prix is here, as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first Ferrari win last time out and George Russell tries to haul himself back into the title race, and we have all you need to know about how to watch the big race live.
Kimi Antonelli's championship lead was cut last time out in Barcelona, with 'just' 41 points separating him and Hamilton at the top of the standings after the Brit won and Antonelli's Mercedes gave up on him.
George Russell is a further nine points back after finishing second in Catalunya, taking advantage of his team-mate's misfortune to gain a small foothold back in the championship fight.
Will Antonelli get back to winning ways in the Styrian hills this weekend, or will his British challengers further eat into his cushion at the top of the standings?
Here's how you can watch the 71-lap race in your region.
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F1 Race Times - 2026 Austrian Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.
To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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