F1 star reveals new business venture and you guessed, it's in Monaco

Moving to Monaco is pretty much a given for the majority of F1 drivers these days, but Haas star Ollie Bearman has taken things one step further.

The British star is currently midway through his second season in the sport, and so far, he has massively impressed.

So much so that Bearman, who is on the books at Ferrari as part of their driver academy, is seen as a future successor to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the Scuderia.

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For now though, it's Haas and the midfield battle for the foreseeable future, while off the track, the 21-year-old and his friends have another passion project.

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Ollie Bearman's Monaco business venture

Bearman followed the well-trodden path of moving to Monaco as an F1 driver in 2025, when he was just 19 years old. However, he was not content with just being a resident of the municipality, recently revealing on the Beyond the Grid podcast that he has also embarked on a business venture there too.

"I have a bike shop with a few friends. We've opened up a bike shop above Monaco," explained Bearman. "It's a really popular area for cycling...it's really cool. We're really happy with how it's going.

"It's more of a passion project for all of us because we really enjoy cycling, and it's nice to have a bit of a say in how the shop works."

Bearman went on to explain that the shop also doubles as a cafe.

"It's our own banana bread. It's our own cakes," he continued. "So it's nice. It's enjoyable."

"We focus on good coffee," added Bearman. "Although I don't really enjoy coffee, I know it's incredibly important, and cyclists are very picky about coffee. That's one thing I've learned.

"But what I do enjoy is the cakes, and we have good cakes. So I'm proud."

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