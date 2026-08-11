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Alonso in Barcelona

Aston Martin insider says Fernando Alonso is not leaving: 'He will stay with us'

Alonso in Barcelona — Photo: © IMAGO

Aston Martin insider says Fernando Alonso is not leaving: 'He will stay with us'

Although it might not be as a driver

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Aston Martin team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has claimed that Fernando Alonso is set to stay with the team, whether he decides to retire from the sport or not.

At 45 years old, two-time world champion Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid, and things have not been fun over at Aston Martin this season as the team adapts to the sport's new regulations.

After 11 races, Aston Martin sit 10th in the constructors' standings, with only new outfit Cadillac having fared worse in 2026. Alonso has also been a vocal critic of the sport's new regulations.

All of the above has led to speculation over his future, with talk of Alonso leaving the team, or even retiring.

Aston Martin chief on Alonso future

Last month, team principal Adrian Newey revealed that he was confident that Alonso was enjoying his time with the team and that they would continue their relationship, and there has also been speculation from Sky Sports F1's David Croft that Alonso signed a contract with the team for five years when he extended in 2024.

Two of those years would reportedly be as a driver, according to Croft, before switching to become an ambassador, although the two driver years could be extended.

Now, comments from team ambassador de la Rosa have suggested that also might be the case, with the Spaniard stating that Alonso will stay with the team whatever decision he makes on his F1 future.

Alonso has been linked with a Briatore reunion.
Alonso has been linked with a Briatore reunion.

That would appear to rule out the former Renault, Ferrari and McLaren star joining another team - he has been linked with a Flavio Briatore reunion at Alpine for next season.

"We're preparing chains to keep him from leaving," de la Rosa joked in an interview with AutoMoto.it."It would be fantastic if he stayed with the team, but it's a very personal decision.

"He has many things to consider, and we will respect his choice, whatever it is, and we won't interfere. We just need to provide him with the best car possible. He'll make his choice in the coming months, so we need to give it to him now.

"In any case, he'll stay with us. If it's as a driver, fantastic. But he could be an ambassador or take on another role.

"I hope he stays, because he's a special driver and a great leader."

F1 HEADLINES: Leclerc fires warning as fans go wild for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

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F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Pedro De La Rosa

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