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Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso tipped for shock exit as SEVERAL teams courting Aston Martin star

Fernando Alonso — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso tipped for shock exit as SEVERAL teams courting Aston Martin star

Alonso could still sign for another team before retiring

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso reportedly has the option of signing with a rival team as he weighs up his future at Aston Martin.

The Spaniard will enjoy a home crowd this weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, marking the first of two Spanish races this season thanks to the Madring Circuit making its debut in September.

But unfortunately for the Spanish crowd, Alonso and Aston Martin don't have high hopes for the seventh round of the championship in which they have so far struggled severely thanks to their many issues with the 2026 chassis and the Honda power unit.

Despite welcoming design genius Adrian Newey to their ranks ahead of the 2026 regulations overhaul, Aston Martin have been far from competitive and used most of the opening rounds as testing sessions after a disastrous pre-season.

It wasn't until Monaco last time out that Alonso managed to salvage a single point for Aston Martin (their first of the year) thanks to a demotion for Sergio Perez.

The F1 veteran joked last month that if he ever managed to drag an Aston Martin to P5, he would 'probably retire that very afternoon'. So where does that leave the 44-year-old now?

Weighing up the possibility of a move to a rival squad it seems.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Vasseur

Alonso reveals interest from Aston Martin rivals

During Thursday's driver press conference in Barcelona, Alonso said this weekend's race in Catalonia would likely be his last grand prix in the region.

From 2027 onwards, the Barcelona GP will only feature on the calendar on a rotating basis with Spa and Alonso's current contract with Aston Martin is set to expire at the end of this year.

He estimates a decision will be made regarding his future in the summer but in an interview with F1.com, Lawrence Barretto wrote that it appears Alonso has had interest from other teams on the grid.

"There are options on the F1 grid - and he is believed to have admirers who would be interested in his services," wrote the F1 reporter and presenter.

When Alonso was asked by Barretto if it was 'Plan A' to stay with the Silverstone squad to see what they can recover next season before he decides on retirement, Alonso said: "I don't know. I’m open to many different scenarios.

Alonso had hoped for a title-winning car at Aston Martin.
Alonso had hoped for a title-winning car at Aston Martin.

"I’m happy with the team. I’m here to help the team and we need to sit together and decide together what is best for the team. I don’t have any personal wishes or demands.

"I’m part of the team and we need to fix this situation together. At the moment, drivers are not the biggest problem we have in terms of competitiveness. Let’s fix the other things first and then drivers will come later."

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as amended podium announced after FIA hearing

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