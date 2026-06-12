Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as amended podium announced after FIA hearing

The result of the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix has been changed AGAIN after Alpine was successful in its appeal early on Friday.

The team appealed after a wild race in the principality which saw five drivers penalised for pitlane speeding on a total of six occasions.

Worst impacted was Alpine star Pierre Gasly, who picked up a pair of five-second penalties which relegated him from a podium position of third all the way down to P7. Unsurprisingly he said the result had left him heartbroken.

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The appeal process began on Thursday in Barcelona with a right to review hearing, at which Alpine needed to prove there was significant new evidence.

The team passed that threshold thanks to the stunning revelation from Formula One Management (FOM) that the distance used for calculating official times was "inaccurate and overestimated the speed" Gasly was moving at.

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Alpine confirms amended result

That shock news paved the way for a second stage of the process, at which Gasly's penalties were reviewed and reassessed.

On Friday morning the result of that hearing came through via an Alpine statement, with the Frenchman now restored back to his original podium position with his penalties removed, and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar demoted to fourth. You can check out the updated F1 standings on the back of the new ruling.

Pierre Gasly is restored to his Monaco podium.

The Alpine statement read: "We welcome the decision made by the FIA to deem our Right To Review as admissible following the final classification of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

"As a result the Stewards have rescinded the two five-second penalties imposed on Car #10, which reinstates the team's third-place finish.

"We would like to thank the FIA and Formula One Management for its transparency and co-operation throughout the Right Of Review process and for reaching this decision."

2026 Monaco Grand Prix, new result after Alpine appeal

The result now looks like this with Gasly restored to P3 and Hadjar dropping to P4:

Will any other positions be changed?

Of course Gasly was not the only driver penalised for the exact same offence on Sunday - Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), George Russell (Mercedes), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Franco Colapinto (Alpine) were also given penalties.

However none of those other penalties can be 'undone' as they have already been served, and none of the relevant parties asked for a Right of Review within the required timeframe.

The ruling read: "The Stewards note that in relation to other cars that were penalised, some served their penalty and this regrettably, impacted their race strategies and therefore their race result.

"There will undoubtedly remain questions as to whether those breaches were genuine. There is no regulation that gives the Stewards the power to “undo” a served penalty. In any case, it is impossible to imagine how such power could be applied.

"Notably, no other party petitioned for a Right of Review within the allowable time frame."

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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