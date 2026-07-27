close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Antonelli with hand on his head wearing a light grey hat and black Mercedes tee with red, white and green Hungarian flag background

FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty point after Hungarian Grand Prix incident

Antonelli with hand on his head wearing a light grey hat and black Mercedes tee with red, white and green Hungarian flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty point after Hungarian Grand Prix incident

Naughty boy, Kimi....

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The FIA have announced that Kimi Antonelli has been handed a penalty point at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli recovered from a tricky qualifying session on Saturday where he was given a three-place grid drop to start seventh to eventually battle back and earn a hard fought third place in a race won by McLaren's Lando Norris.

Crucially he pipped his closest rival in the championship Lewis Hamilton, enabling him to open up a 50 point (two-race wins) gap to the Ferrari star as F1 enters the summer break.

However, he wasn't just given a three-place grid drop on Saturday after qualifying, he was slapped with a penalty point too for failing to lift off enough at a yellow flag incident caused by Max Verstappen spinning off at the final corner.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'

FIA stewards verdict on Antonelli

The stewards said: The driver of Car 12 [Antonelli] stated that on seeing the yellow flag and light panel, he lifted off the throttle earlier than his previous push lap. This was verified by the telemetry.

"However the reduction in speed occurred for a very short period, and in fact the car’s speed when passing the scene of the incident involving Car 3, was slightly higher than that on the previous push lap.

"The mini sector time was only 0.03 second slower than his best time for that mini sector, and whilst, because he had lifted 16 metres earlier, he was 14 km/h slower entering the yellow flag sector, but was 3 km/h faster when passing the incident site due to less application of the brakes entering the corner.

Kimi Antonelli failed to lift off enough following a Max Verstappen crash
Kimi Antonelli failed to lift off enough following a Max Verstappen crash

"The FIA representatives noted that the speed reduction in the mini sector was less than 1 per cent.

"The Stewards considered this incident to be different to other incidents that have resulted in no further action, because unlike those cases, there was no significant speed delta through the mini sector compared to the driver’s previous fastest time under similar circumstances.

"The recommended penalty according to the penalty guidelines, for this offence, is a drop of 5 grid positions, however in mitigation of penalty, we considered that the driver did make a reduction in speed, albeit, in our determination, an insufficient and unsustained one.

"Further, the driver had limited time and distance to react. Hence a lower penalty is applied."

How do F1 penalty points work?

Drivers are allowed to a threshold of 12 penalty points and if they exceed that at any time, they are forced into a one-race ban for the next applicable race. All points picked remain active for one year before expiring.

Antonelli's latest penalty point is his first of the season but with four points means no other driver has more, with Haas's Oliver Bearman also having four.

However, Antonelli is due to see three of those points expire quickly following the summer break, with two to disappear on August 31 and another on September 7.

F1 driver penalty points after Hungarian GP

Driver Team Penalty Points
Ollie Bearman Haas 4
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3
Alex Albon Williams 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Carlos Sainz Williams 2
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2
Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
Oscar Piastri McLaren 2
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1
Esteban Ocon Haas 1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
Max Verstappen Red Bull 0
George Russell Mercedes 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Red Bull 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0
Lando Norris McLaren 0
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
Sergio Perez Cadillac 0

READ MORE: FIA announce late Lewis Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

F1 2026 STANDINGS: Latest points table as Hamilton falters in title battle

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography

Related

F1 Kimi Antonelli

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

  • 3 hours ago
Lando Norris just said what everyone is thinking about F1 with brutal honesty

Lando Norris just said what everyone is thinking about F1 with brutal honesty

  • 43 minutes ago
F1 Penalty Points 2026: The stars at most risk of a race ban after the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Penalty Points 2026: The stars at most risk of a race ban after the Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star 'keeping his options open' having rejected Audi

F1 star 'keeping his options open' having rejected Audi

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'

  • 3 hours ago
FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA failure after Kimi Antonelli shown bizarre flag at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:03

Just in

13:59
Lando Norris just said what everyone is thinking about F1 with brutal honesty
13:14
F1 Penalty Points 2026: The stars at most risk of a race ban after the Hungarian Grand Prix
12:28
F1 star 'keeping his options open' having rejected Audi
11:36
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'
10:55
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty point after Hungarian Grand Prix incident F1 Penalty Points

FIA announce Kimi Antonelli penalty point after Hungarian Grand Prix incident

1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team Latest F1 News

Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team

3 hours ago
Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links Aston Martin

Adrian Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Christian Horner after Aston Martin links

Today 08:58
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Today 08:14
Ontdek het op Google Play
x