F1 Penalty Points 2026: Star already facing race ban ahead of Australian Grand Prix
After a multitude of penalties were handed out to F1 stars for driving infringements throughout last year's championship, there is one driver who must race particularly carefully in this weekend's 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Haas F1 star Ollie Bearman edged even closer to a race ban at last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi when the FIA slapped him with a five-second time penalty and an extra penalty point for changing direction more than once whilst defending against the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.
Bearman has now racked up a total of 10 penalty points, meaning he is only two points away from a race ban heading into the first race of the 2026 season in Melbourne.
F1's governing body hands out disciplinary penalty points for driving infringements, which are then added to a driver's FIA Super Licence, with 12 points in a 12-month period enough to trigger a race ban.
As a result, Bearman must play nicely out on track at not just the first grand prix of the year, but also the following five race weekends, with the first of his current penalty points tally not expiring until May 23 ahead of the Canadian GP.
This is when two will come off after being on his licence since last year's Monaco GP, when the 20-year-old picked them up for overtaking under red flag conditions.
Stroll also received a penalty point at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, as did Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and ex-Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda, although he won't be returning to the grid in a full-time position having been dropped in favour of Isack Hadjar for the upcoming 2026 campaign.
Here are the F1 driver penalty point standings ahead of the Australian GP.
F1 Driver penalty points ahead of Australian GP
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|1
|November 9, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - Zero points
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
|November 9, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|November 9, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
|October 18, 2025
|United States Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon
|1
|October 18, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Made more than one change of direction to defend position
|1
|December 7, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Ollie Bearman - 10 points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Driving in a manner deemed dangerous
|1
|November 8, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Made more than one change of direction to defend position
|1
|December 7, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
|November 8, 2025
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman
|1
|November 8, 2026
|December 7, 2025
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Erratic driving
|1
|December 7, 2026
Arvid Lindblad - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|October 19, 2025
|United States Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|October 19, 2026
Alex Albon - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
|September 21, 2025
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|September 21, 2026
|November 23, 2025
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton
|1
|November 23, 2026
Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas - Zero points
Sergio Perez - Zero points
Audi
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 23, 2025
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|2
|November 23, 2026
