The FIA logo in front of the Australian flag

F1 Penalty Points 2026: Star already facing race ban ahead of Australian Grand Prix

F1 Penalty Points 2026: Star already facing race ban ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
The FIA logo in front of the Australian flag

After a multitude of penalties were handed out to F1 stars for driving infringements throughout last year's championship, there is one driver who must race particularly carefully in this weekend's 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Haas F1 star Ollie Bearman edged even closer to a race ban at last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi when the FIA slapped him with a five-second time penalty and an extra penalty point for changing direction more than once whilst defending against the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

Bearman has now racked up a total of 10 penalty points, meaning he is only two points away from a race ban heading into the first race of the 2026 season in Melbourne.

F1's governing body hands out disciplinary penalty points for driving infringements, which are then added to a driver's FIA Super Licence, with 12 points in a 12-month period enough to trigger a race ban.

As a result, Bearman must play nicely out on track at not just the first grand prix of the year, but also the following five race weekends, with the first of his current penalty points tally not expiring until May 23 ahead of the Canadian GP.

This is when two will come off after being on his licence since last year's Monaco GP, when the 20-year-old picked them up for overtaking under red flag conditions.

Stroll also received a penalty point at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, as did Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and ex-Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda, although he won't be returning to the grid in a full-time position having been dropped in favour of Isack Hadjar for the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Here are the F1 driver penalty point standings ahead of the Australian GP.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA postpone race over Iran missile attacks, Aston Martin fans revolt

F1 Driver penalty points ahead of Australian GP

Driver Team Penalty Points
Ollie Bearman Haas 10
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 5
Carlos Sainz Williams 4
Oscar Piastri McLaren 4
Max Verstappen Red Bull 3
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3
Alex Albon Williams 3
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2
Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
Esteban Ocon Haas 1
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
George Russell Mercedes 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Red Bull 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0
Lando Norris McLaren 0
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 1 November 9, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - Zero points

Kimi Antonelli - Five points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026
August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Driving erratically 1 September 7, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026
November 9, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 November 9, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026
October 18, 2025 United States Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon 1 October 18, 2026
December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Made more than one change of direction to defend position 1 December 7, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Ollie Bearman - 10 points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026
July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026
September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 September 7, 2026
November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Driving in a manner deemed dangerous 1 November 8, 2026
December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Made more than one change of direction to defend position 1 December 7, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026
May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026
November 8, 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman 1 November 8, 2026
December 7, 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Erratic driving 1 December 7, 2026

Arvid Lindblad - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026
October 19, 2025 United States Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli 2 October 19, 2026

Alex Albon - Five points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025
September 21, 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 September 21, 2026
November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton 1 November 23, 2026

Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas - Zero points

Sergio Perez - Zero points

Audi

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 23, 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 2 November 23, 2026

READ MORE: FIA president confirms he is 'assessing' Middle East F1 races after Iran missile attacks

