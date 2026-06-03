'It's a pig' - F1 insider DESTROYS Ferrari's new electric vehicle

The Ferrari Luce, the company's first ever electric vehicle, has been brutally criticised in a scathing attack by one F1 insider.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last week or so, you have likely seen the news that Ferrari unveiled a brand new electric vehicle. To say it has been met with criticism is an understatement. The share price tanked; the design has been ridiculed and (although not confirmed) it has been slapped with a price tag of approx. $640,000 (£427,000).

The decision for Ferrari to roll out an EV seems as bonkers as Aston Martin deciding to get into Lime bikes (which actually might be faster than their current F1 car on reflection).

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But the bad news for the Scuderia is that it doesn't look like the bad news is going to blow over anytime soon.

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Will Buxton: Ferrari Luce is a 'pig'

Netflix Drive to Survive star Will Buxton has perhaps launched the most damning criticism of the Luce so far.

The F1 and IndyCar pundit did not hold back as he slammed the Italian giants for ripping the soul out of the very thing they should be aiming to produce.

"$645,000 that will set you back," he told Speed on Fox. "It’s an electric Ferrari. If you’re going to rip the heart out of a Ferrari by removing an actual engine, what are you going to end up with? Something with no character and no soul. It’s a pig.

"Who are they trying to appeal to with this? Who’s got $645,000 to spend on something? Honestly a Hyundai electric car looks better than that."

"There’s no soul or joy in that," he continued. "Maybe they’ve designed something so pig ugly and so abhorrent to the traditions of Ferrari, they’ve done it on purpose so they’ll never be asked to make another one again.

"Enzo Ferrari is spinning so fast in his grave that he’s producing enough electricity to power that bloody thing."

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