Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
Most teams would sell their soul to sign Max Verstappen
According to Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto, the team isn’t yet the right home for four-time champion Max Verstappen.
The new team principal and CEO of the German brand recently revealed that their squad isn’t prepared to properly support the Dutch superstar during an appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast.
Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been a topic of speculation for some time. Although the Dutch driver is under contract until the end of 2028, his agreement includes escape clauses.
Since he currently sits in seventh place in the championship standings, there’s a possibility he could be contractually free to leave after this season, fuelling transfer rumours. However, Audi is deliberately steering clear of this debate.
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Audi not ready for Max Verstappen
Binotto is straightforward about his team’s current performance, which has seen them pick up only two points so far – just edging out Cadillac and Aston Martin.
When asked whether he was involved in discussions about a potential transfer for Verstappen, he was unequivocal: “No, we’re not doing that. I’m not involved. The truth is, we aren’t ready yet. We need to offer him a proper platform – a setup where he can genuinely compete for wins.”
Satisfied with the current line-up
For now, the top executive is focused on the drivers already on board. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, but Binotto hasn't ruled out future signings but insists that chasing a superstar isn’t part of his immediate plans: “Maybe in the future it won’t even be necessary. I’m very happy with the talent we have, and we’ll see what the future holds.”
For a long time, Carlos Sainz looked like the ideal candidate for the project, partly thanks to his father’s close ties with the brand. Instead, the Spanish driver chose Williams, where he has already secured two podium finishes.
Binotto holds no grudge over the decision. “We had a good relationship at Ferrari. I signed him at Ferrari, so he knew I trusted him then as much as I do now,” the former Ferrari team principal recalled.
“He carefully considered his options, and I have nothing but respect for the choices people make. I’m happy for him because I believe he made the right call on his own.”
Binotto praises Sainz for forging his own path: “I’d even say he made a choice independent of his father’s influence, which is fantastic for him.” Ultimately, Sainz’s decision opened the door for younger talent. “On the other hand, it created an opportunity for Gabi and for us, and as I mentioned earlier, I’m really pleased about that.”
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