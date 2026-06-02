F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Horner return 'vetoed'

Catch up with all the latest F1 news on Tuesday June 2

Max Verstappen has delivered a definitive answer as to whether he will take a sabbatical from F1.

The four-time champion has been a vocal opponent of the 2026 regulations and has opened up on the chances of an exit.

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Christian Horner hits shock roadblock as F1 return 'vetoed'

Verstappen's former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is reportedly looking to return to the sport, but his hopes for now have been 'vetoed'.

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Horner's primary route back into the sport appeared to be as part of a group looking to buy a stake in Alpine, but those hopes appear to have been dashed.

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Verstappen team-mate hits back at F1 icon over 2026 complaints

Max Verstappen's team-mate has raced to the four-time world champion's side after a former F1 team boss criticised the Dutchman.

Verstappen has been very critical of the regulations that swept into F1 in 2026, sharing his concerns before the season had even begun, reiterating once the championship had commenced that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive.

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Monza mayhem: Two drivers banned by stewards in official statement after pepper spray brawl

Two drivers were immediately barred from further participation in the GT4 European Series weekend at Monza after a fight with security.

French stars Hugo and Thibaut Mogica of team CMR became involved in a physical altercation with security, which saw pepper spray being used at one point. Race officials responded swiftly by not only suspending them for the second race of the weekend, but also banned them from all restricted areas at the event.

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Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes

A key FIA ruling could be set to change Ferrari's season, following a Monaco Grand Prix that they are predicted to win.

Ferrari's success in low-speed corners means that they are the bookmakers' favourites to win the Monaco GP this weekend, as Charles Leclerc looks for his second win in his home town.

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Hamilton and Ferrari could get an F1 title lifeline.

Sky Sports star Martin Brundle is also the greatest F1 driver never to win a race

For a generation of Formula 1 fans, Martin Brundle has been the jewel in Sky Sports' coverage of F1 in the UK.

Yes, he does the gridwalk in a way no one can compare, but his analysis on the sport is also second to none and it has been since he first started doing broadcasting way back in 1995 when on days he wasn't driving for Ligier, he would make a guest appearance with Murray Walker in the BBC booth.

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