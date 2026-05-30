Jos Verstappen has hit out at former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner, after the Italian had criticised his son, four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Max and Jos share a good relationship, with Jos also having had a background in F1, and he often attends grands prix weekends to watch his son compete between his own racing duties in rally.

Max has had a much more successful spell in the sport than his father, however, winning four championships and already sitting up in third in the all-time list of race victors.

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But at the age of just 28, Verstappen is said to be 'seriously considering' retiring from F1 due to the new regulations that have swept into the sport this year.

Verstappen has constantly reiterated the new cars are 'not fun' to drive, and said at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out that driving in the sport beyond the end of this season is 'not doable' unless changes are made.

The FIA are making small tweaks to the rules ahead of 2027, but Verstappen wants them to go further.

But former Haas F1 team principal Steiner has claimed Verstappen would not be so critical of the rules if he was winning races, to which his father Jos has now responded.

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Jos Verstappen vs Guenther Steiner

On a recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, Steiner questioned the authenticity of the Dutchman's regulations complaints, saying: "Max Verstappen was a little bit happier because he was on the podium [in Canada]. I guess if he would have won, he would be really happy, and it would be the best regs ever. That's just to clarify where we stand there emotionally with Max on the regs."

Now, Jos has responded to the criticism of his son, saying in a post on X: "Hi Guenther. I understand why you’re not an F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk."

Steiner was axed by Haas ahead of the 2024 season, but previously worked for Red Bull, and he remains a key member of the F1 community, starring on many podcasts.

He is also now an owner of the Tech3 MotoGP team, a role that he took up last year.

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