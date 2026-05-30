All the latest F1 news from around the world

Christian Horner's influence could be set to help a Chinese car giant bid to be the 12th team on the F1 grid.

Horner was axed as Red Bull boss in July 2025 after 20 years in the job, but left with his record as a highly-successful team boss in tact after eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles in that spell with Red Bull.

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McLaren chief opens door to Mercedes F1 split

McLaren could split from Mercedes and develop its own F1 power units in the future, according to Zak Brown.

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Brown attended the Indy 500 last weekend instead of Canada’s F1 Grand Prix, but addressed the potential return to F1 of V8 engines run on sustainable fuels in 2031.

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FIA rule change introduced 'to close Mercedes loophole' after F1 domination

A key FIA rule change will become active for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix and it could have major implications for the Mercedes domination in 2026.

The new rule concerns the measurement of engine compression ratios, and it officially comes into play on June 1, just in time for race weekend in the principality.

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F1 boss performs driver U-Turn after mid-season axe threat

Franco Colapinto's turnaround in performance has led to a complete change in perspective from Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore.

During the 2025 season, it looked as if Colapinto didn't have a future at all in Formula 1 after numerous crashes, while he also ended the championship as the only active driver without a single point.

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Max Verstappen baffled over his F1 movie cameo

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen did not even know that he played a role in the F1 movie which hit cinemas last year.

The film - which featured Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem - was released last summer, and became a huge hit among fans, going on to become Pitt's most successful ever film from a financial standpoint.

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